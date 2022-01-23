Who were the alienists, a group of which Sigmund Freud was part

3 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Freud was undoubtedly an alienist.

There is no doubt. Sigmund Freud, the Austrian neurologist who founded psychoanalysis, who created an entirely new approach to understanding the human personality and is considered one of the most influential and controversial minds of the 20th century, was an alienist.

Not just him. Their contemporaries were too, as were many before them.

Although it sounds like something alien related, it has nothing to do with it.

Alienists were those who were concerned with studying, understanding, caring for and helping patients suffering from “mental alienation” to overcome the disease.

The term was born in revolutionary France and survived until the beginning of the 20th century.

The origin of the term

If you look up “alienist” in a dictionary, you’ll find something like “expert in the study and treatment of mental illness.”

The beginning of this new medical specialty was the result of a different current of thought about madness that had its expression in several places on the old continent, but the term itself was born in France.

Throughout the 17th and 18th centuries in Europe, the mentally ill were cared for by their families or wandered through the countryside and towns begging, says Juan Carlos Stagnaro in his dossier “The birth of psychiatry: a European movement”.

But many were confined to hospitals created by the monarchies to remove those who were considered “disturbers” of the social order.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, The king had to give in to pressure from those who demanded more humane conditions for those who were hospitalized in the kingdom.

In France, at the beginning of the reign of Louis 16, the philanthropic movement — inspired by the ideas of Jean-Jacques Rousseau — revealed, among other complaints, the miserable conditions in which those confined in the General Hospitals of the kingdom found themselves.

The pressure was so great that the king entrusted Jean Colombier, inspector general of civil hospitals and prisons in the kingdom, and his assistant, François Doublet, with the preparation of a report on the state of the inmates.

(…)”thousands of insane people are locked up in prisons without anyone thinking of the slightest remedy“, says an excerpt from the document.

“The half-mad is confused with the lost madman, the furious with the peaceful madman: some are chained, others are left free in their prison.”

“In short, unless nature comes to their aid and cures them, the end of their ills is the end of their days, and unfortunately, until then, disease only increases rather than lessens.”

Although reforms to improve the situation were temporarily interrupted by the revolution, the report had great repercussions in the country, which became a republic.

The new French authorities put into practice the recommendations of Colombier and Doublet, reforming the service to those alienated from their minds and from society, in accordance with the new Human Rights instituted by the revolution.

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In 1814, a philanthropist, member of the British Parliament, discovered in a hospital an American chained to an iron device for more than a decade.

Similar reforms took place in other parts of the continent.

In 1808, in Germany, the physician and anatomist Johann Christian Reil advocated the creation of an independent medical discipline he called psychiatry.

alienated alienism

Both terms remained in use.

But the study, understanding, care, and help of patients suffering from “mental alienation” developed—and alienism lagged behind.

Recalling his experience as a “young alienist,” renowned psychiatrist and psychotherapist Carl Jung—Freud’s closest collaborator—wrote in 1952:

“Our training as alienists was closely related to the anatomy of the brain, but not the human psyche.”

“Merely clinical observations—and subsequently post mortem, when you used to look at a brain that showed no signs of abnormality—were not particularly illuminating.”

“The axiom ‘mental illness is brain disease’ didn’t tell anyone anything.”

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, In an interview with the BBC in 1957, Jung told how the introduction of a book that argued that psychosis was a personality inadequacy made him think: ‘I have to become an alienist’.

Freud and Jung focused on the psychology of mental disorders rather than their neurology or physiology, profoundly influencing the way psychiatrists and psychotherapists (still called alienists in the early 20th century) conceptualized symptoms.

“Fascinatingly,” notes physical and forensic psychologist Stephen A. Diamond in an article in Psychology Today.

“The historical pendulum has swung dramatically over the last hundred years, from the crude biologism of the early alienists to the penetrating insights of depth psychology in the 20th century, and now, regrettably, back to our predominantly neurobiological and medical conceptualization.”

Would it be the return of the alienists?