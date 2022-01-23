Who were the alienists, a group of which Sigmund Freud was part

Sigmund Freud

Freud was undoubtedly an alienist.

There is no doubt. Sigmund Freud, the Austrian neurologist who founded psychoanalysis, who created an entirely new approach to understanding the human personality and is considered one of the most influential and controversial minds of the 20th century, was an alienist.

Not just him. Their contemporaries were too, as were many before them.

Although it sounds like something alien related, it has nothing to do with it.

Alienists were those who were concerned with studying, understanding, caring for and helping patients suffering from “mental alienation” to overcome the disease.

