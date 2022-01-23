Will Bitcoin drop further? Analysts predict more “pain” ahead, understand

After Bitcoin dropped more than 10% this Friday (21), being traded at 36 thousand dollars at the moment, analysts say that its fall could continue. The main reason is the lack of clear support in this region.

Although the drop does not have a specific recent reason, it must be remembered that Bitcoin has been in this movement since November after the rejection of a spot ETF in the US, as well as the more aggressive inflation control measures by the Fed.

Some point out that this crisis is related to greed, after all after its price stretched a lot in 2021, many people believed that Bitcoin could not bring huge returns, moving their money to altcoins. However, it is worth remembering that they all sank together.

Support only 30 thousand dollars

After losing the support of 40 thousand dollars, which managed to hold the price of Bitcoin in September, several analysts point out that the next stop will be in the range of 30 thousand dollars.

Shortly after China’s ban in May, this support was tested three times, holding the pressure and putting bears to shame. After all, Bitcoin later reached a new all-time high.

Now, in January, with Bitcoin down 50% cumulatively from this top, many analysts point out that the $30,000 zone is the closest safe point.

“Not much support up to the $30,000 level”

The above sentence was told by Edward Moya, an analyst at Oanda, to Fortune. His opinion is also shared by Katie Stockton of Fairlead Strategies in conversation with Insider, stating that Bitcoin could drop another 22%.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin haters claim this support will not be enough, predicting an even bigger drop. In Peter Schiff’s words, a drop to $10,000 is “highly likely.”

Damage has already been done, time is for caution

On the other hand, Brazilian analyst Marcell Pechman says that this will be a moment where FUD – an acronym for fear, uncertainty and doubt – will enter the scene, causing the less experienced to take hasty actions.

In his latest video, Pechman says that although he hasn’t seen quick recovery, there’s no point in despairing now. Recommending the time to continue doing the average price strategy.

“Nobody knows if it’s gone to the bottom, I haven’t seen signs of capitulation, I haven’t seen “V” rallies in the last year of Bitcoin, it usually takes 1, 2 months for the market to get confidence. So you wait, buy a little every month, stick with it.”

Some major players, such as the government of El Salvador, have already taken advantage of this drop by making a purchase of 82 million dollars in Bitcoin.

Finally, with a difficult start to the year for Bitcoin, the moment could be one of opportunity for those who think about the long term. After all, even the mayor of New York knows that the best time to buy BTC is when it drops.