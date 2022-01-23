Will leave? Fátima Bernardes will have a meeting for the first time in 2022· TV News

Fátima Bernardes will return to work this Monday (24). With her departure from the Meeting taken for granted later this year and even from Globo, the journalist will make her morning show for the first time in 2022, after a previously arranged three-week vacation. She is expected to talk about it.

Her return was confirmed by her on her official Instagram account for followers. In recent days, Fátima traveled through Europe accompanied by her current partner, federal deputy Túlio Gadelha (PDT-PE). She posted details of what she did on her social media for her followers. The presenter even changed the look for the new cycle.

The last time Fátima Bernardes held the Meeting was on December 31st. Since then, Patrícia Poeta and Manoel Moraes run the show together. Since then, news has spread about his desire to leave the presentation of a daily program on Globo, a position he has held since June 2012.

There is an expectation that she will comment on the fact, due to the high repercussion.

Recently, the TV news found that Fátima Bernardes made her new professional aspirations clear to the directors. The presenter says she can no longer bear the pace of attraction and production, which is always very busy. She wants something that follows her face, but without the daily commitment. The goal is to be calmer to produce.

Globo’s management understands Fátima’s desire, as the Encontro seems to have reached an artistic ceiling in relation to the format, which is about to complete ten years on the air – the anniversary is on June 25th. The broadcaster will evaluate the continuity of the attraction in the coming weeks.

A meeting with Fátima Bernardes is scheduled at the end of this month. The expectation is that the presenter’s departure from the Meeting will be confirmed. With that, the station would develop a new morning project, Super Manhã, debated internally for some time.

Fátima Bernardes owns one of the largest advertising fees in the country. She does not close a contract for less than R$ 1 million. Today, she is the poster girl for a cold cuts brand. That alone gives the journalist the confidence to choose which path she wants to play in her career.