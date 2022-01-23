Willian recalls winning the Votorantim Cup and congratulates Corinthians Sub-15 for the title

President Duilio Monteiro Alves was not the only one to congratulate Corinthians’ Under-15 squad for winning the Votorantim Cup this Sunday morning. Midfielder Willian, shirt 10 of Timão, also sent a special message to the kids.

“Speak up, U-15 boys! I want to congratulate you on winning the Votorantim Cup. I also had the privilege of winning this championship in 2003, so may God continue to bless you all. Thanks!”, said the midfielder in a published video. by Corinthians – see below.

In the current edition, Timão beat Santos with two goals scored in the first half of the game by Kauã and Caraguá. In 2003, when Willian was champion, Corinthians also won the match 2-0 in the final.

19 years ago, Timão dispatched Cruzeiro in the semifinals, while the Votorantim team beat Internacional to reach the final. Willian was not the only player known by Fiel to participate in that achievement. Goalkeeper Danilo Fernandes, now at Internacional, was also in the winning squad.

It is worth remembering that Corinthians is three-time champion of the Votorantim Cup. The titles were won in 2003, 2004 (against Internacional) and 2022.

