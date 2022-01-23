Wind lifts Renata Fan’s skirt and ends up revealing thong with bold volume: “Danadinho”

The journalist shared with fans some more details of her new trip in luxury

If you really thought that Renata Fan would not drive fans crazy this Saturday afternoon (21), you thought you were wrong. The muse shared a photo on her Instagram in which she appears in a flashy and clear dress, with her bikini that always leaves fans in love.

In the caption, Renata was moved and talked more about her trajectory: “I was Miss Brazil almost 23 years ago, elected in April 1999. But the way, the poses and the style remained forever! So, two vacation photos that remind me of an important time in my trajectory”.

“Wonderful as always, Miss was no, whoever was Miss never ceases to be perfect”, commented a follower in love with the journalist. “That’s what we like,” joked another. “This woman manages to have the best of both worlds: to be beautiful and intelligent”, shot a third.

Renata Fan, as in the photo above, is enjoying her well-deserved vacation and sharing several moments with her fans. The celebrity started her vacation and took advantage of his trip to the Maldives by posting an image in a paradisiacal setting.

