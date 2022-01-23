With CoronaVac, SP vaccinates 85,000 children on an exclusive campaign day

On the debut day of the CoronaVac vaccine in the exclusive childhood vaccination campaign against covid-19, the city of São Paulo registered 85,074 doses of vaccine applied to children aged 5 to 11 years.

Altogether, 87% (74,014) of the doses used were from the Butantan Institute vaccine and 13% (11,060) from the Pfizer laboratory. The City of São Paulo claims to have vaccinated, to date, 110,670 children — 10.2% of the total target audience (1,083,159).

“It was a success. Great support from children and parents. A day of joy for our professionals and families”, he told UOL the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido.

The campaign will resume on Monday (24) with vaccines available for children in the 469 basic health units in the capital, from 8 am to 7 pm, according to the City Hall.

Children must be accompanied by a guardian over 18 years of age and present an identification document (preferably CPF), proof of residence and vaccination card. It is possible to see the availability of vaccines on the De Olho na Fila platform.

5-year-olds and immunosuppressed will only be vaccinated with the Pfizer vaccine. Initially, the Butantan Institute, responsible for producing CoronaVac in Brazil, had requested the release of the vaccine use in children from 3 years old. The Anvisa collegiate, however, authorized the use only in people over 6 years of age who are not immunosuppressed.

The doses of CoronaVac, when released by Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency), were made available by the government of São Paulo to the City Hall last Thursday (20).

In all, the state has 8 million doses of CoronaVac saved for use in municipalities. The expectation of the state government is to vaccinate all children within three weeks.

How is the CoronaVac vaccine for children and young people?