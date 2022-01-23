With crowd invasion at the end, Palmeiras wins São Paulo and is in the Copinha final

Palmeiras is in the Cup final. In a game with chances created for both sides and pressure from São Paulo, Alviverde defeated Tricolor 1-0, with a goal by Giovani, right at the beginning of the match. Now, Palmeiras takes on Santos, next Tuesday, at Allianz Parque, in the big decision of the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Junior. This Saturday’s duel was marked by an unfortunate scene just before the end of the game. Some Tricolor fans invaded the pitch, one of them with a knife in his hand.



GAME STARTS WITH PALM TREES OPENING THE SCOREBOARD

Despite the unique support of São Paulo at Arena Barueri, Palmeiras started the best. With less than a minute, Gabriel Silva made the pass to Giovani, who invaded the São Paulo area and crossed back, but the flag signaled offside.

Three minutes later, Alviverde scored. Pablo lost the ball to Giovane in midfield. The Palmeiras striker entered the area to touch Young’s exit and open the scoring.

SAO PAULO CREATES TWO CHANCES

After the initial impetus of Palmeiras, São Paulo created a good chance with 12 minutes. Caio made the pass to Vitinho, who entered the back of the Palmeiras defense and touched the exit of goalkeeper Mateus. The ball hit the post and went out.

Two minutes later, Pedro Bicalho missed the ball, Nathan made the pass to Maioli, who kicked hard from inside the area. Goalkeeper Mateus made the save to avoid a tie for São Paulo.

YOUNG SAVES SÃO PAULO FROM TAKING THE SECOND GOAL

In front of the scoreboard, Palmeiras almost extended it at 34. After play behind the back of São Paulo’s defense, Vitinho made the pass to Gabriel Silva, who tried to send it with a header. Young saved in the middle of the goal.

São Paulo responded in the 38th minute. Luiz Henrique took a free-kick into the area and Beraldo headed it. The ball went over the goal of Matheus’ goal, causing danger.

SECOND HALF STARTS WITH SÃO PAULO CREATING CHANCES

The first minutes of the final stage were more pressured by São Paulo. After two minutes, Vitinho received from Pablo and made the pass to Maioli, who kicked hard. Goalkeeper Mateus defended and almost rebounded.

Two minutes later, Maioli received, entered the area, but took a long time to finish and was blocked. The pressure continued. At eight, Caio received from Vitinho and kicked cross from inside the Palmeiras area. The ball came out weak in the hands of the palmeirense goalkeeper.

TRICOLOR KEEP PRESSING

Without Palmeiras taking danger, São Paulo took the opportunity to create opportunities. At 18, Pablo kicked from outside the area and goalkeeper Mateus saved without a rebound in the middle of the goal. Already with 25, Vitinho took advantage of the surplus inside the area of ​​Palmeiras and kicked hard, over the goal of the goalkeeper from Palmeiras.

Palmeiras bet on the entry of the boy prodigy Endrick, but continued to take no danger in the counterattacks. Meanwhile, the defense alviverde had work to contain the chances created by the Tricolor. At 36, after a foul charged by São Paulo inside the area, Guilherme headed it without much force, and Mateus defended.

SÃO PAULO HITS THE TRACK IN THE ADDITIONS

The end of the match was emotional. With 49 minutes, João Adriano scored with Talles Wander and crossed. Talles himself hit and the ball capriciously hit the goalpost of Palmeiras.

CONFUSION MARKS THE END OF THE GAME

​When the semifinal was heading towards the end, a fan invaded the field with a kind of knife and went to fight with the Palmeiras players. The match was stopped for about five minutes.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 0 x 1 PALM TREES

Date and time: January 22, 2022 at 19:00 (Brasília time)

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Referee: Matheus Delgado Candandan

Auxiliaries: Daniel Luís Marques and José Lucas Candido de Souza

goals: Giovani (04’/1st) (0-1)

Yellow Cards: Beraldo, Maioli (SAO), Lucas Sena (PAL)

Red Cards:

Audience and Income: 11,781 fans / BRL 292,320.00



SÃO PAULO: Young, Nathan, Beraldo, Guilherme (Patryck, at 39’/2ºT) and Pablo (Negrucci, at 32’/2ºT); Léo (João Adriano, at 19’/2ºT), Caio, Luiz Henrique and Vitinho; Petri (Cauê, at 32’/2ºT) and Maioli (Talles Wander, at 19’/2ºT). Technician: Alex.



PALM TREES: Mateus; Gustavo Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan (Kevin, at 28’/2ºT); Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho (Ian, at 17’/2ºT) and Jhonatan (Miguel, at 28’/2ºT); Giovani (Lucas Sena, at 28’/2ºT), Gabriel Silva (Endrick, at 17’/2ºT) and Vitinho. Technician: Paulo Victor Gomes.