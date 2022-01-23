With high gasoline prices, is CNG a good option to save?

With the price of gasoline exceeding R$ 7 in some regions of the country, many people are thinking about the possibility of changing the car’s engine so that it starts running with CNG. The savings for those who make this change can reach 51.3% for those who use gasoline and 55.8% for those who use ethanol.

You can have these expenses reduced, as mentioned above, using CNG, but it is necessary to draw attention to a relevant aspect, it will take you at least 32 months to pay for the investment you will make in the purchase of the Gas Kit, for those who run it, for example, 500 km per month. Therefore, this economy is worth much more for those who have a high rate of kilometers traveled per month.

One of the points against when considering this exchange is the reduction in the strength of the car’s engine. In the case of engines that run only on gasoline, the efficiency drops considerably, because of the lower compression ratio.

A point in favor of the environment is that natural gas is burned much more completely than gasoline and alcohol. Compared with ethanol, natural gas emits 15% less pollutants in the air, compared to gasoline, it can reach 20%. In addition, CNG is more recommended for safety reasons, as it is lighter and burns less.

Another disadvantage for those who buy a 0 km car and choose to assemble the equipment, is that as soon as the vehicle’s factory warranty is installed, it is lost. According to the automaker, the loss of warranty happens because the vehicle undergoes changes in its structure.

Specialists say that, due to the alteration of the vehicle, the owner loses about 15 to 20% of the value in case of sale or exchange, for becoming a modified car. The cost for those who want to change the vehicle, so that it runs on CNG, varies from R$ 5 to 9 thousand, depending on the car model.

You must pay attention to the rules for the use of CNG, as it is only allowed to drive a modified car after undergoing an annual safety inspection with Inmetro, attesting to the quality of the equipment.