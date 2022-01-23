With tense end of game, Palmeiras beats São Paulo and goes to Copinha final – 01/22/2022

With a goal by Giovani in the 4th minute of the first half, Palmeiras beat São Paulo 1-0 at Arena Barueri, today (22). The victory guaranteed Verdão in its third final of Copinha, alive in the search for the unprecedented conquest.

The match had two very different times. While Alviverde managed to press until the break, Tricolor managed to react and pressed too much in the second stage, but without managing to get a tie.

Santos will be the opponents of the grand final, which takes place this Tuesday (25).

confusion at the end

Already at 50 of the second stage, some São Paulo fans invaded the lawn and tried to attack Palmeiras athletes who were in the defense field. The police acted quickly and, with the help of São Paulo’s own players, managed to control the crowd.

After the riot, the match referee still found a knife on the lawn and took the item to the fourth referee and the match delegate. The tense atmosphere made some players not want to continue with the confrontation.

After a five-minute stoppage, the game restarted for the remaining two minutes of stoppage time.

Who did well: Giovanni

Great articulator of Palmeiras in the match, shirt 7 had a great night, being responsible for creating the best chances for his teammates in Verdão. On the other hand, he also knew how to solve it on his own: disarming Pablo and hitting to open the scoring in the first half. Tired, he left the field at 27 of the second half.

Who was bad: Pablo

Very nervous, the São Paulo captain escaped being expelled in the first stage. In addition to the excessive complaints with the arbitration, which he chose to take in the conversation. He still gave Fabinho a tough entry at the end of the first stage, when he received the yellow card. Finally, he missed badly in the goal that opened the scoring, carrying the ball back and being disarmed by Giovani. With pain in his left thigh, he was substituted at 31 of the second half.

Endrick leaves the bench

Name that most draws the attention of the Palmeiras fans, striker Endrick started, once again, on the bench. At 17 of the second half, he was called to enter and had a discreet participation. With Palestra further back, shirt 9 did little in the attack.

Sao Paulo performance: Improved after the break

Tricolor didn’t have a great first half. Despite the team succeeding with Vitinho, who stopped on the post at 12 minutes, and Maioli, with a strong kick saved by Mateus at 14, Morumbi’s team was controlled on the field.

In the second half, the team grew by launching the attack. The offensive power grew too much and there were 5 great opportunities to equalize with less than 15 minutes of departure. However, the team stopped in the alviverde defense and did not get the tie.

At 48 of the second half, Talles took advantage of the hit ball and, alone, hit the first time. In the team’s big chance, the ball capriciously pinched the post and went out.

Palmeiras performance: Blitz works

The ball began to roll at Arena Barueri and Palestra launched an attack. Even with the score open at 4 minutes, Verdão kept the pressure and had another good chance, with Caio, at 11, hitting the post.

After that, the team started to play more behind, but continued to threaten the goal defended by Young. In the 34th minute of the first half, Gabriel Silva had the chance to head towards the goal, but he sent it over the archer.

game chronology

With 4 minutes, Pablo ran back, lost the ball to Giovani, who advanced and hit the net to open the scoring for Palmeiras. The alviverde team continued better in the first stage, even retreating at the end and trying to exploit counterattack moves.

In the second half, Tricolor came back with everything to seek the tie and put too much pressure on the opponent. Coach Alex spent all changes, responding to Palmeiras exchanges, and managed to keep the team in the offensive field. Even so, the creative sector was not very effective in providing great chances of leaving everything the same.

Fans take a long time to get in

For the first time in this Copinha, the FPF chose to charge tickets from the São Paulo fans, the only one that had access to the Barueri Arena. Even so, the queue to get in was huge during the first half and, only at halftime, the stadium was very busy. Officially, the duel had 11,781 payers for an income of R$ 292,320.00.

DATASHEET

SÃO PAULO 0 x 1 PALM TREES

Date: Saturday, 01/22

Place: Arena Barueri, in Barueri (SP)

Hour: 7pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Matheus Delgado Candandan

Assistants: Daniel Luis Marques and José Lucas Cândido de Souza

VAR: Marcio Henrique de Gois.

goals: Giovani, at 4′ of the first half, for Palmeiras

Yellow cards: Lucas Beraldo, Pablo, Nathan (São Paulo); Lucas Sena (Palmeiras)

São Paulo: Young; Nathan, Lucas Beraldo, William (Patryck) and Petri (Caue); Pablo (Negrucci), Léo Silva (João Adriano), Vitinho and Gaius; Maioli (Tales Wander) and Luizinho. Technician: Alex.

palm trees: Mateus; Garcia, Naves, Lucas Freitas and Vanderlan (Kevin); Fabinho, Pedro Bicalho (Ian) and Jhonatan (Miguel); Gabriel Silva (Endrick), Giovani (Lucas Sena) and Vitinho. Technician: Paulo Victor.