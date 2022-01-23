Zero car is further away and costs at least 40 minimum wages – News

In a market where popular models are on the verge of extinction and the cost of financing is rising at a speed not seen in 13 years, leaving a dealership in a new car has become an unfeasible dream for a growing number of Brazilians. .

If, four years ago, 28 minimum wages were enough to buy a car, today you cannot buy a zero kilometer for less than 40 minimum wages. That’s because the minimum wage, up 27%, could not keep up with the jump three times greater in the period (83%) in the price of the cheapest car on the market – today the subcompact Kwid, from Renault, which costs R$ 48.8 thousand.

The data provides a snapshot of the chasm between vehicle income and price. They also reveal in numbers how the transition from compact cars to larger models, both in size and in technological content, changed the course of a product that had, for a long time, become more accessible.

The pandemic helped to greatly accentuate the elitist consumption of automobiles because supply restrictions opened the way for the passing on of all kinds of increases in the cost structure of automakers: from freight to materials used in production, through energy, and with everything maximized by more expensive exchange.

Change

The turn of the automakers has its origins before the health crisis. Neither the industry, determined to return to being profitable instead of fighting for market shares at any price, nor the lower-income consumer is willing to pay the bill for the emission control and safety technologies that have become mandatory in manufactured cars. in the country.

Thus, the automakers decided to turn in the last five years to a public with greater purchasing power, investing in larger models – especially sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks.

Cost

The result is that popular models are being retired – among them, the Uno and, in the future, the Gol -, while the cars that remain on the market are being sold, on average, for more than R$ 120 thousand. Before the pandemic, this account was below R$ 100 thousand, according to data from Bright Consulting.

The car market has had two distinct moments in the last two decades. During most of this period, between 2000 and 2018, the product became more accessible, and with years marked by government incentives, such as reduced IPI, the annual consumption of passenger cars reached over 3 million units – the double last year.

However, after this cycle, the movement was reversed, with the car once again moving away from the reach of Brazilians in the following years, marked by the rise of SUVs over entry-level segments and advances in the technological standard amid the globalization of platforms.

In a comparison that illustrates the difference in the viability of the product, Brazilians need to work three times more than Americans to be able to buy a car, considering the minimum wage in each country.

In the United States, the cheapest model is the Chevrolet Spark, which in its most basic version costs US$ 13,600, or 12 minimum wages for a worker there with a 40-hour workweek.

Director of business development at Jato, Milad Kalume Neto says that, even if the dollar stabilizes below R$ 5 in the future, the possibility of the entry price of the car returning to the value closer to R$ 40 thousand comes up against priority of the industry.

“To launch more accessible vehicles, the industry will need time to amortize investments made in recent years and make more profits. We cannot forget that the sector has been recovering from three crises in the last seven years”, says Kalume Neto, referring to the domestic recession of 2015/2016, the pandemic and, now, the supply crisis caused by the shortage of electronic components.

Old model

For almost six months looking for a means of transport to go to work, nurse Bruno De Paula was one of the Brazilians who saw the dream of owning a car become more difficult. He says that he was thinking of acquiring a popular new vehicle like the HB20. However, it had to opt for a model with more than ten years of manufacture. “In order not to give up some comfort items, I preferred to buy an older one.”

The lack of more popular models in dealerships and the skyrocketing prices of the zero kilometer car pushed Brazilians into the used market, in which sales are at a record. The consumer, however, has to review his standard of demand many times to find a vehicle that fits his financial reality.

According to a survey based on advertisements published on the OLX portal, in 2018 consumers could find cars with two years of use for R$55,000. Today, it is only possible to opt for cars with five years of use for the same value, adjusted for inflation. Cars with two years of use, on the other hand, cost BRL 80,000 in advertisements published on the platform.

Used car sales rose 18.8% last year, surpassing 11 million units for the first time since the survey began in 2004 by Fenabrave, the association of vehicle dealerships. For every brand new car, almost six used ones are sold.

Although people are more interested in owning cars to avoid public transport, prices are the biggest obstacle. “Even in the midst of the crisis, the intention to purchase vehicles grew. As dealerships are not with high stock (new), the margin to negotiate the price is limited, “says the chief economist at OLX Brazil, Danilo Igliori.

After almost two years without his own car and using transport services by app, financial manager Newton Nagoshi was forced to buy a vehicle again. Among the main reasons are the need to go to work and the difficulty of getting around using the services of Uber and 99, which suffer from a reduction in drivers. With zero kilometer prices on the rise, the option was to look for used and more affordable models. “I wanted to spend around R$70,000 on a model from Japanese automakers, but the new car is much more expensive, costing R$130,000, so I bought a used one”, he says.

high interest

With the skyrocketing prices, the consumer is facing an advance in financing rates. In the case of Nagoshi, to avoid higher interest rates, the alternative was to research prices and purchase the used vehicle in cash, thus reducing the final amount paid for the asset.

After descending the stairs, the interest charged in the segment is going up by elevator. Back to the 2016 level, vehicle financing is now granted with annual interest of 27.5%, according to Central Bank (BC) credit statistics. In 12 months, the rate rose 8.5 percentage points, a high not seen since November 2008.

This is the biggest escalation in the cost of automotive financing in 13 years, fueled by the rise in the Selic rate, the greater credit risk in the midst of the economic crisis and the indebtedness of households.

Analysts estimate that more restrictive financial conditions tend to moderate demand. With consumption and supply starting to converge towards an equilibrium point, the price of cars should return to follow average inflation. In 2021, the 16.1% rise in new cars surpassed the 10.1% recorded in the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), the official measure of inflation. “We expect a slowdown in the upward trend in prices from the second quarter onwards,” says Gabriela Joubert, chief analyst at Inter bank.

For consultant Cassio Pagliarini, from Bright Consulting, the accommodation of demand could pressure automakers’ banks to subsidize interest rates to reduce the cost of car financing.

