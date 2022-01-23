Zero car is further away and costs at least 40 minimum wages

In a market where popular models are on the brink of extinction and the cost of financing is rising at a rate not seen in 13 years, getting out of new car of a dealership has become an unfeasible dream for an increasing number of Brazilians.

If, four years ago, 28 minimum wages were enough to buy a car, today you cannot buy a zero kilometer for less than 40 minimum wages. That’s because the minimum wage, up 27%, could not keep up with the three-fold increase in the period (83%) in the price of the cheapest car on the market – today, the subcompact Kwid, from Renault, which costs R$ 48.8 thousand.

Exclusively raised for the Estadão/Broadcast by consultancy Jato Dynamics, the data offer a picture of the chasm between vehicle income and price. They also reveal in numbers how the transition from compact cars to larger models, both in size and in technological content, changed the course of a product that had, for a long time, become more accessible.

The pandemic helped to greatly accentuate the elitist consumption of automobiles because supply restrictions opened the way for the passing on of all kinds of increases in the cost structure of automakers: from freight to materials used in production, through energy, and with everything maximized by more expensive exchange.

Change

The turn of the automakers has its origins before the health crisis. nor the industry, determined to return to being profitable instead of fighting for market shares at any price, not even the lowest-income consumers are willing to pay the bills of emission control technologies and safety that have become mandatory in cars manufactured in the country.

Thus, the automakers decided to turn in the last five years to a public with greater purchasing power, investing in larger models – especially sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and pickup trucks.

Cost

The result is that popular models are being retired – among them, the Uno and, in the future, the Gol –, while the cars that remain on the market are being sold, on average, for more than R$ 120 thousand. Before the pandemic, this account was below R$ 100 thousand, according to data from Bright Consulting.

The car market has had two distinct moments in the last two decades. During most of this period, between 2000 and 2018, the product became more accessible, and with years marked by government incentives, such as reduced IPI, the annual consumption of passenger cars reached more than 3 million units – the double last year.

However, after this cycle, the movement was reversed, with the car once again moving away from the reach of Brazilians in the following years, marked by the rise of SUVs on entry-level segments and advances in technological standards amidst the globalization of platforms.

In a comparison that illustrates the difference in the viability of the product, Brazilians need to work three times more than Americans to be able to buy a car, considering the minimum wage in each country.

In the United States, the cheapest model is the Chevrolet Spark, which in its most basic version costs $13,600, or 12 minimum wages for a 40-hour-week worker there.

Director of business development at Jato, Milad Kalume Neto says that, even if the dollar stabilizes below R$ 5 in the future, the possibility of the entry price of the car returning to the value closer to R$ 40 thousand comes up against priority of the industry.

“To launch more affordable vehicles, the industry will need time to amortize investments made in recent years and realize more profits. We cannot forget that the sector has been recovering from three crises in the last seven years”, says Kalume Neto, referring to the domestic recession of 2015/2016, the pandemic and, now, the supply crisis caused by the shortage of components electronic.