10-year-old girl survives snowstorm by hugging dog

posted on 01/24/2022 10:19



(credit: Noel Celis / AFP)

A 10-year-old girl survived a snowstorm in Siberia by hugging a dog.

According to Russian state TV, the child dropped out of school in the city of Uglegorsk but was caught off guard by a heavy snowstorm on the way home. Winds reached 80 km per hour.

As soon as they noticed the girl’s disappearance, search teams were triggered and began looking for her throughout the night.

The girl was found by a volunteer hugging a dog to keep warm. She was taken to the hospital and is doing well.