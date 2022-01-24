17-year-old lifeguard saves kangaroo in Australian sea

A kangaroo was rescued from the sea off a beach in Australia by a 17-year-old rookie lifeguard.

A 17-year-old lifeguard rescued a kangaroo that ventured out to sea from a beach in Australia. This was the first save she performed.

“I didn’t think it would be my first rescue. A kangaroo in my place, but it was very special,” said Lillian Bee Young in an interview with the Australian network ABC.

“There were people cheering and cheering, and the kangaroo just sat there in the bushes. I almost thought of it as a ‘thank you,'” he added.

In videos recorded by people on the beach, it is possible to see the animal jumping over the rocks, next to a fisherman, when it was pulled by a stronger wave.

Upon seeing the scene, Lillian Bee Young climbed onto her surfboard to try to help the kangaroo.

“I was trying to figure out how, if necessary, to get him on the board. But also a wild animal. Even though you’re helping him, I didn’t want him to hurt me or make him even more stressed,” he said.

The rescue was successful. The kangaroo appeared in the footage jumping after coming out of the sea. “I paddled behind him and kind of guided him to the beach,” the lifeguard explained.