2023 Ford Mondeo shows off high-tech interior in China

The 2023 Ford Mondeo showed its interior in China. The new generation of Fusion appears with a shared Evos interior, as expected.

Focusing on technology, the environment was designed to entertain the occupants well.

So he used the Evos base to deliver something similar in sedan form, with a 12.3-inch cluster display, plus an integrated 27-inch, with 4K resolution.

In total, there are almost 40 inches of side area with multimedia and an advanced entertainment display on the passenger side. The entire set is shared with the Ford Evos, including the design and finish of the doors.

The center console is also the same as the Evos, with a rotary knob for gears. The 2023 Ford Mondeo uses the same platform as the Evos, which is practically the Fusion in a crossover-coupe version.

There will also be the wagon version of the Mondeo, however, with a format closer to a crossover.

Both were spotted in the US, which reinforces the idea that both the Fusion and the crossover wagon will be sold there.

However, the 2023 Mondeo was denied by Ford of Europe, which says it will not market the new generation.

With the panel, it also has a B&O sound system, a brand from the manufacturer Bang & Olufsen, with virtual commands on the Mondeo 2023 mega display, which still concentrates the dual zone air conditioning adjustments.

The 2023 Ford Mondeo will have a 237 horsepower and 37.7 kgfm 2.0-litre EcoBoost engine, in addition to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front or all-wheel drive.

The medium sedan is 4,935 m long, 1,875 m wide, 1,500 m high and has a wheelbase of 2,945 m, the Mondeo 2023 weighs 1,604 kg.

With a trim level proposed to a level above the old Fusion, the sedan offers more space for Chinese consumers’ demands.

Outside the US, the Fusion 2023 is unlikely to go to other markets. What sells are SUVs and the brand does not want to lose ground in this case.