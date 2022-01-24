22-year-old Indonesian becomes millionaire by selling self-portraits on NFTs

In Indonesia, Sultan Gustaf Al Ghozali, a 22-year-old college student, became a millionaire by selling selfies converted into NFTs (non-fungible tokens). The collection with 1,000 images, taken over five years, is worth more than US$ 1 million — R$ 5.5 million. The information is from O Globo.











Monetizing self-portraits was not Sultan’s initial idea, who until then took selfies to track his time spent as a student, and then took a ‘timelapse’ at his graduation to remember his journey through university.

The situation changed in December of last year, when the young man converted the images into NFTs and sold them on the OpenSea platform, the largest marketplace in the industry, for a unit price of US$ 3. From then on, prominent members of Crypto Twitter began to buy and market their self-portraits.

“You can do anything with them, but please don’t abuse my photos or my parents will be very disappointed in me. I believe in you guys so please take care of my photos,” Sultan wrote on Twitter.