3 reasons Polkadot is playing second in the blockchain race

2021 was something of a “coming of age” for many layer one (L1) blockchain protocols, because the growth of decentralized finance (DeFi) and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) forced users to look for solutions outside of Ethereum ( ETH ) where high fees and network congestion continued to be barriers for many.

Protocols such as Fantom (FTM), Avalanche ( AVAX ) and Cosmos ( ATOM ) saw their symbolic values ​​increase and ecosystems flourish as 2021 came to an end.

Meanwhile, popular projects like Polkadot ( DOT ) underperformed, comparatively speaking, despite the high expectations that many had for the fragmented multi-chain protocol.

FTM/USDT x AVAX/USDT x ATOM/USDT x DOT/USDT daily chart. Source: TradingView

Leaving aside the specific capacity that each protocol offers in terms of transactions per second and time to completion, here are several factors that may have played a role in DOT’s lagging performance when compared to other L1 competitors.

Interoperability is a key factor

One of the main themes of 2021 was cross-chain interoperability between separate blockchain networks, with a bridge to Ethereum being the most important connection to be established due to the fact that most projects currently run on the network.

Protocols like Fantom, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, and Harmony have developed cross-chain bridges and this has led to a notable increase in token price, total locked value, and on-chain activity.

Despite the fact that Polkadot was specifically designed to support multiple chains as a “layer zero” metaprotocol, there was no major release of a bridge that connected Polkadot to Ethereum in 2021 and this left the protocol unloved by merchants. cryptocurrencies looking to interact with DeFi and NFTs.

Cosmos, likewise, did not see the launch of a major bridge that connected its ecosystem to Ethereum, but there were small integrations, such as the addition of Ether as a collateral asset on Terra, which demonstrated that cross-chain compatibility was possible.

The late launch of parachain auctions

As 2021 drew to a close, all of the previously mentioned networks were seeing a healthy amount of activity and interactions between protocols, while projects on Polkadot were still finalizing their preparations to launch on the mainnet.

This is partly due to the fact that Polkadot’s parachain auctions didn’t start until November 11, when Moonbeam (GLMR), an Ethereum-compatible smart contract parachain, secured the first slot.

DOT saw its price rise to an all-time high of $55 on Nov 4 as those interested in contributing to parachain auctions secured their tokens, but when the auctions officially started, its price was already on the way down. $23.28 on January 10th.

The Moonbeam employee went live on the Polkadot network on January 11 and managed to accumulate over 1 million transactions as users were finally able to transfer ERC-20 tokens to the Polkadot ecosystem.

The DOT price saw a slight increase after Moonbeam was released, but it once again dropped below $25.

The benefits of keeping the DOT

A third factor that could be weighing on the popularity and price of DOT is confusion over what the token is used for and what benefits it offers token holders.

In many of the competing networks, the native token is used to perform contract actions such as token transfers or exchanges, while the protocols that are in the Polkadot ecosystem use their native tokens to pay for the gas.

In addition to being used to participate in parachain auctions, key uses of DOT include staking to support network operation and security, and for use in governance votes.

While governance skills are important to the overall health of blockchain protocols, average cryptocurrency users have yet to show much enthusiasm for participating in polls and are more interested in things like gaming, DeFi, and NFTs.

Several tier one solutions are launching developer incentive and liquidity programs, and the new DeFi protocols are still offering high-throughput participation opportunities. The DOT currently offers 13.94% APR to punters and it is possible that this is not enough to satisfy the appetite of income farmers who want more returns.

The long-term prospects for Polkadot remain strong and the project has an active and dedicated community of followers to accompany an experienced development team led by Ethereum co-founder Dr. Gavin Wood.

The launch of Moonbeam could indeed mark a turning point for DOT, as cross-chain compatibility is already live and other projects for chains are expected to start rolling out to the mainnet soon, but it remains to be seen how long it will take to the network catches up with its L1 competitors who have a head start on chain interactions and increased chain activity.

