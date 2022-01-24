4 Omicron-related symptoms that should not be ignored

Jenni Smith 3 hours ago Health Comments Off on 4 Omicron-related symptoms that should not be ignored 2 Views

Since Covid-19 was discovered in 2019, the coronavirus has undergone many mutations, resulting in new variants. Observational studies show that the symptoms of the disease have also evolved, making it easier to diagnose major strains such as Ômicron.

Data from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) show that loss of taste and smell, persistent cough and fever are the main symptoms of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The British Office for National Statistics (ONS) adds fatigue and headache to the symptoms.

Some signs, however, are not recurrent, but can serve as a warning to people who are at the beginning of the infection. Meet four of them, according to recent studies:

Fatigue

Fatigue is reported by 62% of Covid-19 patients and pointed out in studies as an early sign of infection by the Ômicron variant.

The symptom is characterized by extreme tiredness resulting from mental, physical exertion or illness. Therefore, the cause ends up being confused with other conditions.

Body ache

Muscle aches throughout the body have also been linked to Covid-19. The symptom occurs because the body is constantly trying to fight the virus. In this case, the feeling of continuous fatigue ends up resulting in pain.

loss of appetite

A study by the ZOE Covid initiative, which monitors Covid-19 data in the UK, compared the symptoms of people infected with the Delta and Ômicron variants. The researchers noted that loss of appetite was a recurring symptom among patients with both strains.

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos

Omicron, Delta and flu. We are facing times when respiratory transmission diseases have caused fear and uncertainty. Therefore, knowing the main symptoms of each one is necessary to ensure your health and that of those you love.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images

In the color image, a woman is in the center. She holds a tissue over her nose***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

According to infectious disease specialists, influenza is caused by several different viruses, but the main ones are the H1N1 and H3N2 influenza subtypes.Getty Images

In the color image, a man is lying on a bed with his hands on his head.***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

The main symptoms of the flu are body pain, fatigue, fever, discharge, runny nose and cough. Cases are limited and, in two or three days, the patient no longer shows signs of the disease.Getty Images

In the color image, a woman is lying on a sofa with her hands on her head.***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

The indication is that people with the flu drink plenty of fluids and rest.Getty Images

In the colored illustration, various viruses are represented***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

Ômicron, a variant of Covid, is associated with milder respiratory symptoms, such as those of a cold, for example.Andriy Onufriyenko/ Getty Images

In the color image, a child is positioned on the right side. She holds a handkerchief over her nose and is lying on a bed***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

Loss of appetite, sneezing, night sweats, itchy throat sensation, tiredness and elevated heart rate in infected children are some of the symptoms of the strain.iStock

In the color image, a person is lying on a hospital gurney and another person in blue has his hands on her arm. everyone wears masks***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

In the case of patients infected with the Delta variant, illness is faster than the other mutations, and there is a greater risk of hospitalization, especially for those who are not immunized.Walrus Images/ Getty Images

In the color image, a child with long, black hair is lying on a hospital bed.Covid-Flu-Omicron-Delta (7)

According to information from the Butantan Institute, the most common symptoms of the Delta variant are fever, persistent cough, runny nose, sneezing, headache and sore throat. Loss of taste and smell are not common for those infected with this strain.Getty Images

In the color image, a man is lying on a bed with his hands on his head.***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

The main difference between Covid-19 and the flu is that the latter has stronger symptoms in the first two days. In Covid-19, in more severe cases, it happens after the eighth day Uwe Krejci/Getty Images

In the color image, a woman looks out the window. She is standing and wearing a mask***Covid-Influenza-omicron-Delta

According to experts, the importance of social isolation is essential to prevent the spread of viruses, in all cases.Getty Images

0

“These findings align with a small batch of data from collaborators who reported that their positive PCR results were suspected or confirmed Omicron infections,” the experts said.

sick feeling

ONS data show that abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting, reported at the beginning of the pandemic, became less common with the Ômicron variant.

However, they can still appear when accompanied by other symptoms of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat or loss of taste and smell, as a study published in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection showed.

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Therapeutic service will now be in health posts in São Bento do Sul

The Therapeutic Care Center (CAT), which used to work in the INSS building, will cease …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved