4 Omicron-related symptoms that should not be ignored

Since Covid-19 was discovered in 2019, the coronavirus has undergone many mutations, resulting in new variants. Observational studies show that the symptoms of the disease have also evolved, making it easier to diagnose major strains such as Ômicron.

Data from the United Kingdom’s National Health Service (NHS) show that loss of taste and smell, persistent cough and fever are the main symptoms of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. The British Office for National Statistics (ONS) adds fatigue and headache to the symptoms.

Some signs, however, are not recurrent, but can serve as a warning to people who are at the beginning of the infection. Meet four of them, according to recent studies:

Fatigue

Fatigue is reported by 62% of Covid-19 patients and pointed out in studies as an early sign of infection by the Ômicron variant.

The symptom is characterized by extreme tiredness resulting from mental, physical exertion or illness. Therefore, the cause ends up being confused with other conditions.

Body ache

Muscle aches throughout the body have also been linked to Covid-19. The symptom occurs because the body is constantly trying to fight the virus. In this case, the feeling of continuous fatigue ends up resulting in pain.

loss of appetite

A study by the ZOE Covid initiative, which monitors Covid-19 data in the UK, compared the symptoms of people infected with the Delta and Ômicron variants. The researchers noted that loss of appetite was a recurring symptom among patients with both strains.

“These findings align with a small batch of data from collaborators who reported that their positive PCR results were suspected or confirmed Omicron infections,” the experts said.

sick feeling

ONS data show that abdominal pain, diarrhea and nausea or vomiting, reported at the beginning of the pandemic, became less common with the Ômicron variant.

However, they can still appear when accompanied by other symptoms of the viral infection, such as gastrointestinal complications, sore throat or loss of taste and smell, as a study published in the Journal of Microbiology, Immunology and Infection showed.