4th dose triples protection against severe Covid-19 in the elderly, study shows

4th dose of Covid-19 vaccine was given to people over 60 in Israel and made them three times more resistant to severe cases (Photo: Pima County)

Elderly people over 60 in Israel who received the fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine became three times more resistant against severe cases of the disease compared to people of the same age group vaccinated with just three doses.

The result is in a preliminary study released by the Israeli Ministry of Health this Sunday (23). The analysis also indicated that the fourth dose doubled the protection against coronavirus infections in the elderly.

The survey carried out by several Israeli institutions, including the Sheba medical center, compared two groups: the first composed of 400,000 people over 60 years old immunized with four doses and the second of 600,000 elderly people vaccinated with the third dose for at least four years. months.

The Israeli Ministry of Health emphasized that the methodology of the analysis was similar to previous peer-reviewed articles published in the scientific journal New England Journal of Medicine. Data from the new survey will still be updated as new data becomes available.

According to the news agency Reuters, another preliminary study by the Sheba Medical Center indicated that the fourth dose increases the amount of antibodies compared to the third. However, the increase is still not enough to prevent infections by the variant of concern omicron, considered highly transmissible.

Still, the fourth application is “excellent against the Alpha and Delta variants”, according to Gili Regev-Yochay, lead author of the study, to the website. The Times Of Israel. She argues that the newest booster is a good idea to protect those most at risk, but that perhaps the vaccination campaign in Israel should be changed to include even older people.

Since the beginning of this month, the Middle Eastern country has been vaccinating seniors over 60 with the fourth dose of the Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine. With the explosion of omicron cases in November 2021, international travel was quickly restricted and case tracking became more rigorous.

Jonathan Sterne, professor of medical statistics at the University of Bristol in the UK, notes that there is good evidence for the third dose of the vaccine, but that the same is not yet true for the fourth. “Fourth doses are being done mainly as a precaution; we have very little evidence of its effect, either in immune function studies or in observational studies of clinical events,” writes Sterne in an article published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine last January 11th.