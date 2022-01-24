5 lessons for the World Cup that the debut at Paulista taught

At least thinking about the Club World Cup, the 2022 of Palmeiras has continuity as its theme. In the first official game of the year, against Novorizontino, for Paulista, yesterday (23), Abel Ferreira not only repeated the team, but also the game scheme that beat Flamengo on November 27, 2021 to be twice straight and three-time champion of the Liberators.

Observing the match and the press conference after the 2-0 victory, it was possible to confirm some impressions about the Portuguese coach’s strategy and, in this way, glimpse what the team must deliver in Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, during the World Cup, in February.

The lineup will have no news in the Middle East

The repetition of the lineup in the first appointment of the year, and the fact that Abel will not have Weverton, Gómez and Piquerez before leaving for the United Arab Emirates – they will be with the teams of their countries -, practically confirm the names of the 11 that will start the confrontation. with Monterrey (MEX) or Al Ahly (EGI) in the semifinals of the World Cup.

Counterattack will be a weapon and line of five can be a resource in Worlds

Starting the game with three defenders — with Piquerez playing the role on the left side — indicates that the coach is prepared to build a line with five defenders at the World Cup, especially if there is a final against Chelsea.

This also implies the conclusion that Palmeiras will continue to act vertically and quickly, seeking to counterattack behind the opposing team.

Team can change scheme during game

To illustrate how football thinks, Abel used an animal as an example: “The chameleon changes color, but it’s still a chameleon.”

The answer came in the context of the variation of tactics employed against Novorizontino. The team started the game in a 3-4-3 and changed to a 4-3-3 in the second half.

With the variations, Raphael Veiga, for example, left the attack’s right to play more centrally. Dudu went to the right and Scarpa turned to the left.

Palmeiras should kick more from outside the area

The fact that the two goals of Palmeiras happened in shots from afar indicates that Abel Ferreira is asking for more effort from his pupils to hit the goal from outside the area.

In addition to the goals scored by Zé Rafael and Dudu, Rony, Danilo and Veiga also risked dangerous strikes from mid-range and long-range goals. The feature was not explored as much by Abel in the 2021 season, except for Gustavo Scarpa.

The resource is essential for a team that may face difficulties in the semifinals of the World Cup, since it is conceivable that Al Ahly (EGI) and Monterrey (MEX) do not necessarily want to expose themselves and, possibly, will play with back lines and very close, in order to make it difficult for Palmeiras to infiltrate.

Atuesta can win over time and be “co-owner” of the dead ball

Midfielder Eduard Atuesta played just over 30 minutes against Novorizontino. And although still shy and out of place, he showed quality in the field, in the pass and in the dead ball. It won’t be surprising if he earns a spot on the team over time.

It was also possible to see that he should be one of the dead-ball men in 2022. Palmeiras had two fouls at the entrance of the area after his entry. And Atuesta charged them both — one of them very dangerously.

If Scarpa is on the field, the Colombian and shirt 14 will certainly take turns in the collection.