5 topics this week that will impact your pocket – Money Times

Next week will be important for interest rates here and abroad with a meeting of the fomc it’s the first IPCA-15 of the year.

talk about Jerome Powell and GDP From USA will be analyzed for clues about the pace of monetary tightening in the fed.

In Brazil, the market also monitors fiscal risk with fuel PEC, electoral framework, central government results and evolution of the Covid. Balance sheets of American technology companies and Braskem’s follow-on move exchanges.

Fomc and Powell

The Fomc meeting, followed by a speech by Jerome Powell, will determine the pace of assets starting next Wednesday. Economists polled by Bloomberg expect the Fed to signal that it will raise its benchmark interest rate in March, marking the first increase in more than three years, and to indicate that it will cut its balance sheet shortly thereafter.

US data agenda includes first reading of Q4 2021 GDP, PCE and PMIs. Outside the US, PMIs in Japan, the eurozone and United Kingdom. Stock markets can still fluctuate with swings from giants like apple, Microsoft, Tesla, Intel and Deutsche Bank.

Inflation and tax

A little over a week away from the first Copom of 2022, future interest rates may react to the IPCA-15, which will be released on the 26th. Median estimate indicates that inflation has slowed to 0.44% in the monthly comparison and 10.05% in the annual.

Central government results for December and closed for 2021 should be released on the 28th. Among the indicators forecast in the coming days are still IGP-M, external accounts, credit data and unemployment rate.

PEC and election

The market will monitor the government’s negotiations to approve the fuel PEC, which seeks to exempt fuel from PIS/Cofins. Some analysts see the measure as a sign that the government could worsen the fiscal situation with exemptions or spending to favor the reelection of the president.

Congress ends the recess only in February. Radar also continues in the movements of presidential candidates. the former president squid, the isolated leader of the polls, this week made a nod seen as positive by investors in defending a broad alliance, from the left to the center-right, which would include Geraldo Alckmin as deputy.

Covid

The market should continue to follow the Covid numbers after daily cases exceed 200,000, hitting a new record this week. For now, concern about the new wave of the pandemic is limited by the perception that the lethality of the omicron variant is low and its peak will be reached quickly. However, any evolution that contradicts these assumptions may generate volatility.

Braskem

Petrobras and Novonor want to sell up to 154.9 million preferred shares they hold in Braskem. The offer may raise more than R$8 billion and the end of the bookbuilding, with the definition of the share price, is scheduled for next Thursday.

Novonor said it will use part of the funds to pay debts with creditors Bradesco, Itaú and Santander. Weekly corporate agenda also includes definition of unit price by BR Partners in a subsequent offer and EGM by Oi.