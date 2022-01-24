75-year-old Frenchman dies trying to row across the Atlantic Ocean | World

He had left the south of Portugal, on January 1st of this year, to this time cross the Atlantic Ocean by rowing, and had turned 75 on the 14th.
75-year-old Frenchman dies trying to row across the Atlantic Ocean
His lifeless body was located inside the cabin of the vessel, when one of the divers managed to reach the boat – which had been sighted capsized on Friday (21).
Savin’s team hadn’t heard from him since Thursday night (20), when the adventurer activated his distress flares near the Azores archipelago.
Photo by the Portuguese Navy released on January 23, 2022 shows the overturned boat of 75-year-old French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, found in the Azores Archipelago. Savin died while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean and his body was found inside the vessel. — Photo: Portuguese Navy via AFP
The Frenchman’s death was announced on a page that chronicled his journey. “Unfortunately, the ocean this time was stronger than our friend. He, who loved sailing and the sea so much”.
In 2019, Savin spent four months in a barrel-shaped boat three meters long and 2.10 meters in diameter to cross the Atlantic, propelled only by wind and current.
The former military paratrooper, who lived in Arès, in southwest France, left the Canary Islands, Spain and arrived in the Caribbean in 127 days. (see video below).
Jean-Jacques Savin, then 72 years old, crosses the Atlantic in a barrel without an engine, carried by currents and wind
This time Savin planned to spend 100 days on an eight-meter-long boat with a rowing post in the middle to cross the ocean again.
The vessel’s name was “Audacious”, and the objective was to reach Martinique in just over three months.
He had to change his trajectory by up to 900 km because of the winds of the first days and, in his latest post, Savin said he was facing strong waves and the force of the wind.
“It costs me physical energy. But don’t worry, I’m not in danger!”, wrote the Frenchman on a social network.
Jean-Jacques Savin, a 75-year-old French adventurer and ex-paratrooper, poses in his rowing boat in Lege-Cap-Ferret, southwest France, on May 28, 2021. Savin died while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean with his vessel. — Photo: Philippe Lopes/AFP