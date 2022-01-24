75-year-old Frenchman dies trying to row across the Atlantic Ocean | World

2 of 3 Photo by the Portuguese Navy released on January 23, 2022 shows the capsized boat of French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, 75, found in the Azores Archipelago. Savin died while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean and his body was found inside the vessel. — Photo: Portuguese Navy via AFP

Photo by the Portuguese Navy released on January 23, 2022 shows the overturned boat of 75-year-old French adventurer Jean-Jacques Savin, found in the Azores Archipelago. Savin died while trying to cross the Atlantic Ocean and his body was found inside the vessel. — Photo: Portuguese Navy via AFP