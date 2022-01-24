A Year After Losing Elections, Trump Still Maintains Strong Influence in the US

posted on 01/23/2022 06:00



On January 20, 2021, business magnate Donald Trump walked out of the White House and Washington just hours before Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States. He left a video-recorded address to the nation in which he urged Americans to unity. “Now more than ever, we must unite around our shared values, overcome partisan rancor and forge our common destiny,” he said at the time.

Exactly two weeks earlier, a horde of supporters invaded the Capitol, the seat of the Legislature, just as the name of Democrat Joe Biden was confirmed by congressmen. Even out of power and renegade on social media, Trump remains an active voice in the US. Almost daily, he publishes statements criticizing Biden and commentary on Washington’s domestic and foreign policies.

A professor of law at the University of California (UCLA) and an expert on presidential powers and constitutional law, Jon Michaels admitted to the Courier that Trump continues to dominate GOP politics and rhetoric. “Not only are candidates trying to show that they are the true heirs of the ‘Maga’ (‘Make America Great Again’, Trump’s slogan). It is also necessary that party members continue to endorse the ‘big lie’ that the 2020 election was ‘stolen’,” he said.

The expert cites Liz Cheney’s “excommunication” from the Republican Party after the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney dared to stand up to Trump and the fake news propagated by his staff. According to him, the right-wing media and social media fueled by conservatives continue to support the Republican tycoon and promote his lies.

Michaels warns that the GOP is launching controversial stratagems to try to regain power. “The increase in political violence — directed at school, public health and election officials — and efforts to suppress votes, especially for blacks and browns, seem central to the party’s new strategy to maintain political influence. Instead of winning over opponents through more inclusive and political policies and rhetoric, Republicans intimidate them and deprive them of their rights.”

For his part, Mark A. Petersen, professor of public policy and political science at the same university, warned of Trump’s “extraordinary and menacing nature” and the disconnect that most of the Republican base has from reality. “Republican congressmen and state-elected party officials are willing to ‘buy into’ the false allegations about fraud in the 2020 election and almost everything else associated with the personality cult surrounding the former president,” he said in an email. mail.

Author of His very best — Jimmy Carter, a life, historian and political analyst Jonathan Alter said that Trump continues to wield enormous influence in American politics. “He is the cult leader of one of our two main political parties. He holds great strength within the GOP, greater than any former president. Trump plans a return to power after an electoral defeat, something we haven’t seen in this country since.” that Grover Cleveland failed reelection in 1888 and regained the White House four years later,” he told the report.

According to the writer, Trump managed to forge a new model of the far-right in the United States. “This is a highly radical and anti-democratic current, in the style of the one led by his friend, Jair Bolsonaro”, he compared. Alter recalled that for the first time in the 233-year history of the United States Presidency, Americans have not seen a peaceful transfer of power, thanks to Trump. “This is something extremely radical and points to the continued threat to democracy posed by the former president,” he noted. “In 2024, we will know if he destroyed democracy in the US. We already know that it has suffered a major blow. The mismanagement of the Covid-19 crisis and the incitement of a violent insurrection against our Capitol are Trump’s main legacies.”

"We remain in a moment of constitutional crisis, precisely because the nation is so bitterly polarized, with the right seemingly uninterested in embracing majority democracy. The threat of political violence remains very high, voting has become more difficult. Also, Trump and the Republican Senate were successful in placing three conservative jurists on the Supreme Court, creating a majority of justices highly skeptical of federal regulation on issues ranging from climate change to public health; unwilling to protect the right to vote; and , apparently ready to reverse civil rights and civil liberties."

