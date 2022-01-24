Abel Ferreira cites the 2002 selection to counter criticism

Credit: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras

Coach Abel Ferreira returned to scale Palmeiras with a system with three defenders this Sunday (23), during the victory against Novorizontino for the debut of the Paulista Championship. With Gustavo Gómez on the right, Luan in the center and Piquerez as a defender on the left, the coach was irritated by the press’s resistance to the strategy.

“We played in a 3-4-3, with Piquerez as the third centre-back. It’s a system I like a lot, but I like all systems as long as the players play them. Then we started to play in a 4-3-3, with a line of four, a midfielder and two midfielders behind the opposing midfielders”, said Abel Ferreira, who cited the 2022 world champion team.

“Sometimes I wonder why people in Brazil have any reticence towards the three centre-backs. The last time Brazil was champion of the World Cup, it played with Lúcio, Roque Júnior and Edmílson. More Cafu, Roberto Carlos and two steering wheels in front, only with the trio RRR in front. It is a super versatile system, whether defensively or offensively”, he commented.

When will Palmeiras compete in the World Cup?

The Club World Cup will take place between February 3 and 12 in Qatar. Before the ideal final against Chelsea, current winners of the Champions League, Palmeiras are waiting for the winner of Al Ahly or Monterrey to play in the semi-final.

READ TOO:

Dudu opens the game about selection and projects Palmeiras’ level at the World Cup

Abel Ferreira rules out Endrick at the Worlds and surprises in justification

Abel Ferreira praises Endrick, but complains about Brazilian football

Gómez sets a meeting, Alário’s decision and interest in Borré: see Palmeiras news today (22)

Alario is not the only one! See who is on Palmeiras’ radar in the market

Does Pele have generalized cancer? See what is known and the repercussion around the world

Palmeiras rival, São Paulo lost Endrick after offering only R$ 150 in living expenses

Flamengo suffers attachment of justice for million-dollar debt

Brasileirão wins the award for strongest league in the world in 2021