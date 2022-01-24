Abel Ferreira discards Endrick at the World Cup and says that Palmeiras boy needs to play and go to Disney: “Don’t be in a hurry” | palm trees

Coach Abel Ferreira will not take the boy Endrick, just 15 years old, to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup for Palmeiras.

Verdão sensation in the São Paulo Junior Football Cup, Endrick could be registered by Palmeiras in the World Cup, but the club treats the boy’s promotion to the professional team with caution.

For coach Abel Ferreira, Endrick, after the Copa São Paulo final, which will be played next Tuesday, against Santos, needs to play and, who knows, travel to Disney.

– Endrick is a 15 year old boy. For a lot of quality, the boys are in the Copinha final, and I want to take the opportunity to congratulate them on the games they played in the Brasileirão (2021) at an excellent level, they represented the team very well. They helped us, because we used the under-20 to prepare for Libertadores. But, about Endrick: we’re going to the World Cup, and if the club sees fit, buying a ticket to Disneyland for him and his family is what he needs – said Abel Ferreira.

– He is 15 years old, he is a kid and I like to look at these players and give time to time. I think this management made by the board and committee of the Palmeiras base is very good, who do an extraordinary job. Don’t be in a hurry or anxiety. Sooner or later he will play in the first team, but at 15 years old, God willing with their work to win the Cup, the club giving him and his family a ticket to Disneyland is the best they will surely do for him. continue to play, because he is only 15 years old – he added.

FIFA allows players of Endrick’s age to enter the World Cup. In Brazil, however, the boy can only sign a professional contract when he turns 16, on July 21.

In addition to the contractual issue, another factor was already keeping Endrick away from the Worlds. If they decided to take the boy, Palmeiras would need to cut one more player from the list of subscribers, who can only have 23 and will already leave out at least four athletes from the professional squad.

Palmeiras sent a pre-list to FIFA, with 34 names and without Endrick. This Monday, the final list, with 23 entries, will be sent.