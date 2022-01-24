Gabriela Doria – 16:54 | updated on 01/23/2022 17:40



Actress Elizangela presented serious sequelae of Covid-19 Photo: Publicity / TV Globo

Hospitalized with sequelae of Covid-19, actress Elizangela, 67, is showing improvement. The artist was admitted in serious condition, on Friday (21), at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

According to her manager, Lauro Santanna, Elizângela already communicates and eats well, in addition to being undergoing pulmonary physiotherapy. The artist has also improved her health indicators, such as blood saturation.

– Since Saturday (22), she has been released to do small exercises that do not compromise too much, because she is still very tired, but she is doing very well, recovering more and more – Lauro told the g1 website.

The actress remains hospitalized in the red room, dedicated to more serious cases, but the dose of oxygen used to improve her breathing has been reduced.

