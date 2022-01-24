Actress Elizângela presents “significant improvement” of Covid sequelae

Elizângela do Amaral, 67, has been hospitalized since Thursday, 20, at the Municipal Hospital in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense. The actress is in serious condition, with respiratory sequelae caused by Covid-19. However, according to new information provided by the advisory of the Guapimirim City Hall (RJ), this Saturday, the 22nd, the artist has shown improvements.

The advisory also informs that Elizângela remains in the red room, intended for the most serious cases of respiratory diseases. However, the amount of oxygen needed to help her breathe is being progressively reduced.

According to the City Hall, in the act of hospitalization Elizângela informed that she did not take any dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, which helps in the process of immunization of the disease. The municipal management also reported that the actress had gone to the hospital a week before admission. At the moment, she received care, was medicated and was discharged. On Thursday, 20, the actress returned to the health unit in serious condition. Thus, she was attended and already sent to the red room, where she remains hospitalized.

