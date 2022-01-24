Actress Theresa Amayo dies at 88 in Rio | Rio de Janeiro

The actress Theresa Amayo died at the age of 88 in the early hours of this Monday (24) at her home in Laranjeiras, in the South Zone of Rio. She was fighting cancer.

Theresa leaves two children and a granddaughter.

The family has not yet announced the time of the wake and burial.

Born in Belém, Theresa began her artistic life on stage in Rio de Janeiro at the hands of Dulcina de Moraes in 1950.

In cinema, he filmed with Anselmo Duarte (“O Diamante”, 1955) and Mazzaropi (“Fuzileiro do Amor”, 1957).

It was also a pioneer of television in Brazil, working on the country’s first broadcaster, TV Tupi.

Theresa starred in classic shows like “Teatrinho Trol”, “Camera One” and “Histórias do Teatro Universal”.

The actress was one of the first hired by TV Globo and starred in “O Rei dos Ciganos” (1966), “A Rainha Louca” (1967), “Sangue e Areia” (1968), “Passos dos Ventos” (1968), “Passos dos Ventos” (1968), “Sangue e Areia” (1968). The Last Waltz” and “Capital Sin” (1975).

Theresa Amayo was the widow of the polymath Mário Brasini (1921-1997), actor, author, director, producer and inventor of electronic time. With Brasini, he created the Teatro Permanente de Brasília.