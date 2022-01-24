After discussion, BBB 22 participant from Santa Catarina talks about giving up on the program; understand

It all happened after a discussion between Luciano and other participants in the whirlpool

Controversy on BBB 22. After a discussion with other participants of the reality show, Luciano Estevan, a native of Florianópolis, even talked about giving up on the program, which has not yet lasted a week; understand what happened.

BBB 22 participant caused controversy in discussion in the whirlpool, and considered asking to leave – Photo: Reproduction / Luciano EstevanBBB 22 participant caused controversy in discussion in the whirlpool, and considered asking to leave – Photo: Reproduction / Luciano Estevan

Also on Friday (21), Luciano interrupted a conversation between some participants in the whirlpool. He intruded on the discussion and asked for silence from everyone to speak. The reaction was instantaneous, which left the native of Santa Catarina upset. Nathália soon replied “No one criticized you. We just didn’t like the way you said it,” he said.

After that, in a conversation between Natália, Lucas and Luciano in the early hours of Saturday (22), Jessilane realized that the Santa Catarina native was talking about her and immediately returned it. “I am a teacher, my ear is very good. I know you were talking about me,” he said. Luciano remained silent, but he understood Jessilane’s aggressive attitude.

After that, Luciano was shaken and commented that he even thought about quitting the program. Natalia comforted the boy and said that “you have to be strong”, that “you already had time to play outside”.

“Shot”

A little later, in the leader’s room, the Santa Catarina native said he was “shot” by the participants in the whirlpool. Lucas did not agree with Luciano and said “I see there that everyone spoke in a touch” and that “at no time did we shoot you”, he said.

