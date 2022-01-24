After improvement of the sequel of Covid, Elizangela does respiratory physiotherapy | Rio de Janeiro

Actress Elizangela, 67, continues to recover well from the consequences of Covid at the José Rabello de Mello Municipal Hospital, in Guapimirim, where she has been hospitalized since January 20.

According to her manager, Lauro Santanna, this Sunday (23), she continues to show good health indicators, such as saturation. In addition, he communicates, eats well and is already doing pulmonary physiotherapy – which are exercises that help expand the organ’s capacity.

“Since Saturday (22), she has been released to do small exercises that don’t compromise too much, because she is still very tired, but she is doing very well, recovering more and more,” Lauro told g1.

On Saturday (22), the hospital’s press office had already confirmed the significant improvement of the actress, also stating that she was interacting with the hospital staff, and that her saturation only dropped in situations of stress.

Elizangela is still in the red room, but the dose of oxygen needed to help with breathing has been getting smaller and smaller.

Lauro said he believed that the severity of Elizangela’s condition was due to her previous respiratory problems. The actress already had pulmonary emphysema and was hospitalized in August 2019, in Teresópolis, in the Serrana Region of Rio, with a diagnosis of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

“As she has already been hospitalized without Covid, I believe her organism has suffered more because of her history,” he said.

Elizangela was hospitalized on Thursday (20), in Guapimirim, in Baixada Fluminense, in a serious condition with respiratory sequelae from Covid.

According to the city hall, at the time of his hospitalization, Elizangela informed that she did not take any dose of the vaccine which helps to immunize against the disease virus.

Elizangela, who tested positive for Covid on the day January 12, no longer has the active virus in his body, but suffers from the respiratory issue. According to her manager, neither he nor Elizangela’s daughter, dancer Marcelle Sampaio, knows if the actress has taken the vaccines that immunize against Covid.

“She is a very cheerful person, high spirits, she doesn’t like to talk about illness. So, we don’t know or not. We never had that kind of conversation,” he says.

The Guapimirim City Hall said that the actress had already gone to the hospital a week before being hospitalized, after feeling unwell. At the time, she was treated, medicated and discharged.

On Thursday, Elizangela returned to the unit in a more serious condition. She was taken to the red room, where doctors managed to stabilize her.

Elizangela debuted on TV as a child, on the program “Clube do Guri”, on the extinct TV Tupi, in 1965. Soon after she moved on to the children’s program “Clube do Capitão Furacão”, on TV Globo. She has participated in more than 30 soap operas. The last one was “A dona do povo”, in 2019.

