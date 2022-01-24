After Omicron, it is possible that the pandemic will end in Europe, says WHO







Health worker in front of store where the government ordered hamsters to be slaughtered Photo: Tyrone Siu / Reuters

THE Omicron variant of the new coronavirus ushered in a new phase of the pandemic of Covid-19 in Europe and could hasten its end, said the director of the World Health Organization (WHO) for Europe. According to him, the variant could still infect 60% of Europeans before March.

“It is plausible that the region is approaching the end of the pandemic,” he said. Hans Kluge, WHO’s regional director for Europe, told AFP, although he urged caution given the versatility of the virus.

“Once the Omicron wave subsides, there will be global immunity for a few weeks and months, either because of the vaccine or because people will have been immunized from the infection, and also a drop because of seasonality,” he said. The WHO expects “a period of calm before the possible return of Covid-19 at the end of the year, but not necessarily the return of the pandemic”.

In South Africa, where the Ômicron variant was first detected, new cases have been decreasing in the last four weeks.

In a similar vein, the counselor of the White House for pandemics in the United States, Anthony Fauci, said this Sunday (23) that there could be a turning point in the situation in the United States. Fauci said the current wave of Omicron was reaching a national peak in the United States and that coronavirus cases could drop to manageable levels in the coming months.

“What we expect is that as we get into the next few weeks or months, we’re going to see across the country the level of infection increase below what I call the area of ​​control,” Fauci said during an interview with the American network ABC.

This does not mean eradicating the virus, he said, as infections will continue. “They’re there, but they won’t disrupt society. That’s the best case scenario.”

No was endemic

However, Europe is not in an “endemic era”, which would allow the virus to be equated with seasonal flu, stressed the WHO chief. “Endemic means we can predict what will happen. This virus has been a surprise more than once. So we have to be cautious,” insisted Kluge.

Not just the Delta variant is still circulating, but new variants could emerge. “We will be much more resistant, even to new variants,” Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market, told French broadcaster LCI on Sunday.

“We will be ready to adapt vaccines if necessary, in particular those using messenger RNA, to adapt them to deal with a virulent variant,” he said.

In the WHO European region, which includes 53 countries, some of which are in Central Asia, the organization estimates that 60% of people could be infected with Ômicron by 1 March.

In the 27 member states of the European Union, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, this variant is now dominant, according to the European health agency. Omicron appeared in late November and is more contagious than Delta, but less virulent, especially among vaccinated,

With an exponential increase in infections, the director of the WHO’s European office insisted on the need to change public policies to “minimize disruption and protect vulnerable people”. The objective now, according to Kluge, is to stabilize the health situation.

“Stabilizing means that the healthcare system is no longer burdened by Covid-19 and can continue to provide essential health services, which have unfortunately been severely disrupted, such as cancer, cardiovascular disease and immunization,” he emphasized./AFP and NYT