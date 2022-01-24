After scandal, Boris Johnson struggles to stay in office

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is struggling to strengthen his government on Monday, in the face of the publication at the end of this week of an investigation into drinking parties in the heart of the British state during the lockdowns against covid-19.

Johnson, who in 2019 won the largest majority for Conservatives in more than 30 years, is now being hit by scandal, facing accusations that he and his employees partied during the worst pandemic in a century and a new accusation of racial profiling. in your party.

Johnson gave several explanations about the parties: first, he said that no rules were broken, but then he apologized to the British people for the apparent hypocrisy of these meetings.

Police officers guarding the Downing Street official residence were interviewed by Sue Gray, an official who is leading the investigation into the parties, which is expected to be published by the end of this week. According to a report in the Telegraph newspaper, citing an anonymous source, they provided “extremely damaging” evidence.

“Johnson has completely lost his authority,” wrote Nick Timothy, who served as Downing Street’s chief of staff under Johnson’s predecessor, fellow conservative Theresa May, in the Telegraph.

“Johnson’s collapse in authority is causing widespread political dysfunction and more risk to the Conservatives,” he said. “Johnson is no longer popular, he is no longer powerful.”

Johnson denied the allegation that he was told the gathering where guests were required to “bring their own drink” during a May 20, 2020 lockdown — which he says he thought was a work event — was inappropriate.

His former senior adviser Dominic Cummings — now a fierce critic — is expected to testify in the investigation on Monday.

To challenge Johnson’s leadership within the Conservative Party, 54 of the 359 Conservative lawmakers must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee.

discrimination scandal

On Monday, Johnson ordered an inquiry into allegations by a lawmaker who said she was fired from a government ministerial post in part because her Muslim faith was making colleagues uncomfortable.

Nusrat Ghani, 49, who lost her post as junior transport minister in February 2020, told the Sunday Times she had heard from The Whip – the head of discipline in Parliament – that her “Muslimity” had been cited as an issue in her resignation. .

“The prime minister has asked the Cabinet Office to conduct an investigation into the allegations made by MP Nusrat Ghani,” Downing Street said. “As he said at the time, the prime minister takes these allegations very seriously.”