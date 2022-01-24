After setback to Corinthians in the final, Rueda congratulates Santos for runner-up in the under-15

This Sunday, Santos was defeated by Corinthians, 2-0, by the decision of the 26th edition of the Copa Votorantim de Futebol sub-15, at the Doménio Paolo Metidieri Municipal Stadium, in Votorantim, in the interior of São Paulo.

Despite the setback, President André Rueda congratulated the team on the campaign, in his twitter.

“Santos vice-champion of the Votorantim Cup. Congratulations to our under-15 players for this very important result in this traditional championship of the category. Our first final of the year and we are very proud. There is much more to come”, he wrote.

To reach the final, Meninos da Vila won four out of five matches. In the first phase, the team qualified with 100% success and no goals conceded. In the quarterfinals, they eliminated Palmeiras, by 2 to 1, and in the semifinals they beat Cruzeiro, on penalties, after a tie in normal time.

As for the professional, Peixe will make his debut in the Paulista Championship this Wednesday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), against Inter de Limeira, away from home.

