After Thiaguinho comes up with an affair, Fernanda Souza shoots: ”I don’t want to know”

It’s nothing new to anyone that Thiaguinho is living a romance with Carol Peixinho, even though the two have not publicly acknowledged their relationship. Fernanda Souza, on the other hand, is quite absent from social networks and occasionally appears and gives the air of grace.

This Saturday (22), the presenter published a video of Dercy Gonçalves about gossip during an interview with Jô Soares. At one point, the actress said “I don’t care about anyone’s life”. This passage was reinforced by Fernanda Souza who also wrote: “My philosophy too”.

Thiaguinho says he is with Fernanda Souza, but the reality is that he has an affair with ex-BBB

Recently, the show Lady Night was shown, with Tatá Werneck, in which Thiaguinho was interviewed. During the pagodeiro’s participation in the attraction, the presenter asked about Fernanda Souza.

”And that Fernandinha girl, huh?”, asked Werneck. “It’s wonderful. Good as hell”, he said. “But, I beg you to stay together, please”, asked the comedian. “But we are together”, said Thiaguinho. “But having sex, please. I implore you to be one”, continued the wife of Rafa Vitti.

This statement by Thiaguinho may even be true, but it should not be taken to the romantic side of the thing. Even because he and Carol Peixinho have been having an affair since May of last year.

The two have not come out publicly, but have been seen together in public on several occasions. The pagodeiro’s parents even follow the baiana on Instagram, even if the table hasn’t reciprocated the follow.

This would be the singer’s first leaked relationship since he split from Fernanda Souza in October 2019. However, the two remain good friends. The revelation was made on the social network of both and the reason for the end would be that their marriage turned into a beautiful friendship.

