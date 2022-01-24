Airbus cancels order for 50 aircraft from Qatar Airways amid dispute with the company

the aircraft manufacturer airbus intensified the ongoing dispute with Qatar Airways, canceling an order for 50 A321neo model aircraft made by the Arab company in 2017. The conflict has been ongoing since early 2021, when Qatar identified damage to the paintwork of some of its A350s.

The $6.35 billion order would deliver 50 A321neo model aircraft to Qatar and was a key part of the company’s mid-range expansion plan.

The ruling came after Qatar took the matter to the British Court, asking for more than $700 million in damages. According to the report published by Bloomberg, documents prepared by Airbus for a hearing in London on Thursday said that “There is no reasonable or rational basis” for Qatari regulators to have grounded 21 of the A350s.

The manufacturer declares that it has analyzed the case sufficiently, which is disputed by the Arab company. In addition, the company paid US$175,000 per day that the aircraft were stopped on the ground for paint maintenance, but stopped after Qatar suspended operations of 21 aircraft of the model, even after EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) that there was no need to do that.

It is usually the airlines that cancel orders, rarely the cancellation is requested by a manufacturer. For example, Qatar refuses to take delivery of any more A350 units (which it already has on order) until the problem is resolved.

Qatar releases A350 livery video

Following the cancellation of the order for 50 A321neos, Qatar Airways released a note and video justifying the grounding of the aircraft:

“On January 20, 2022, Qatar Airways, through legal proceedings against Airbus in the Technology and Construction division of the High Court of England, sought an expedited hearing of a preliminary question to address our serious and legitimate safety concerns in regarding the surface degradation condition that negatively affects our Airbus A350 fleet, which has resulted so far in the grounding of 21 Airbus A350 aircraft.

As this video clearly shows, these defects are not superficial and one of the defects causes the aircraft’s lightning protection system to be exposed and damaged, another defect leaves the underlying composite structure exposed to moisture and ultraviolet light, and other defects include cracks. in the composite and damage around a high percentage of rivets on the aircraft’s fuselage. We welcome the court’s decision to expedite this issue and order a hearing in April in an effort to bring about a quicker resolution to the dispute.

We continue to strongly believe that Airbus must conduct a thorough investigation of this condition to conclusively establish its full root cause, in order to establish whether any proposed repair solution will correct the underlying condition and ensure no risk to the continued airworthiness of the aircraft.

Qatar Airways’ number one priority remains the safety of its passengers and crew. For this reason, all affected aircraft remain grounded and we cannot accept delivery of other aircraft bid for delivery by Airbus. Airbus responded by seeking to cancel an entirely separate contract for the delivery of 50 A321 Neo aircraft.

We confirm that we are in compliance with all of our obligations under all applicable contracts. It is therefore a matter of great regret and frustration that Airbus has taken the apparent decision to expand and escalate this dispute. We continue to urge Airbus to conduct a satisfactory root cause analysis for the cause of defects as necessary. Qatar Airways remains prepared to assist with the root cause analysis in any way it can. In the meantime, we will continue to vigorously defend our position in the court cases.”

We will continue to follow the next steps of this issue between Airbus and Qatar Airways.