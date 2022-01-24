Alagoas has 86 patients with Covid-19 in SUS ICU beds; most have not taken the vaccine or have a delayed vaccination schedule

Alagoas has 86 patients with Covid-19 in ICU beds [Unidade de Terapia Intensiva] of SUS [Sistema Único de Saúde]. Most of those hospitalized did not take the vaccine or had a delayed vaccination schedule. The information is from Sesau [Secretaria de Estado da Saúde].

Also according to Sesau, last weekend, about 2,000 cases of Covid were confirmed in Alagoas, which raises an alert about the spread of the virus throughout the state. The number has been increasing in recent days. The death rate, however, remains stable.

The vaccine, according to experts, does not prevent contracting Covid-19, but prevents severity and death. The infectious disease physician Claudiane Bezerra emphasized that people should not choose a vaccine or be afraid of the side effects.

Claudiane also warns that it is important to complete the vaccine cycle. “People who are not immunized are more likely to become infected and develop severe forms of Covid-19, as well as being hospitalized,” she said, adding:

“We observe that, at this moment, the people who are hospitalized with Covid-19 are those who have not taken the vaccine or who have not completed the vaccination schedule. The vaccine is important to prevent severe forms of the disease, leading to milder symptoms, and leaves the individual with the potential for a lower viral load, causing him to spread the virus less”.

SECURITY PROTOCOLS

The protection capacity of vaccines is directly linked to the amount of virus circulating in environments. That’s why it’s so important that the population continues to obey safety protocols and, above all, take care of social distance, to help prevent spread.

“At the moment, there is a large circulation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus – Covid-19 -, so even people who are vaccinated, they need to maintain the precautionary measures already widespread: correct use of the mask, frequent hand hygiene and avoid touching the mucous membranes of the eyes, mouth and nose without having your hands properly clean. In addition, it is essential to maintain social distance”, concluded Claudiane Bezerra.