Ana Maria Braga analyzes Rodrigo’s actions, and his brother counters

Ana Maria Braga made a point of commenting on the latest events of “BBB 22” (TV Globo). The 72-year-old presenter commented on the behavior of Rodrigo, who called Linn da Quebrada a “traveco”, reacted badly after not being successful in his advances with Barbara and said that Brunna Gonçalves, Ludmilla’s wife, is a “friend” of the singer.

On Instagram, Ana Maria analyzed the episodes:

He was received with patience (and class) by the singer, who calmly explained that it is, yes, an aggressive word. In another moment, he makes ‘investments’ in Barbara and tells her to ‘take it in the c*’, apparently, for not getting what he wants with her. Rodrigo also called Brunna Gonçalves a friend of Ludmilla. Make mistakes, everyone makes mistakes. May he learn from his mistakes. He himself said he was willing to learn. I hope you learn in time. And that Brazil can learn together: she is a transvestite, she is a wife and she is not. Ana Maria Braga

In the comments, the brother of the brother, Diogo Mussi, detonated the post of the presenter. “How mean,” he commented.

Then, in another post, the presenter analyzed more moments of “BBB 22”, such as a chat between Tiago Abravanel and Naiara Azevedo in which the actor told the singer that she was not obliged to cook for everyone.

“A gesture is worth a thousand words. Naiara was wrong, who doesn’t? And she found a way to distribute love in the house. Cooking, serving, is a gesture of love. But everyone deserves it, and here I think a lot of people will understand, receive affection too, take care of yourself too. And I think Naiara will have time to show that life is not black and white. It’s not about heroes and villains”, wrote Ana Maria.

BBB 22: Who should the Douglas leader indicate to the wall? 2.14% 7.91% 4.00% 5.21% 7.19% 3.67% 3.15% 9.81% 1.21% 28.38% 19.66% 0.57% 2.10% 1.53% 3.47% Total of 2477 wishes The UOL vote has no scientific character or influence on the result of the TV Globo program

BBB 22: See all the participants of Globo’s reality show