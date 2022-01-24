Anac gives first authorization for commercial delivery using drones

Authorized company may use unmanned aircraft in its product delivery operations.

By Jonas Valente – Reporter for Agência Brasil – Brasília

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) granted the first authorization for a company to use drones to commercial deliveries. The winner was the company Speedbird Aero, which will be able to use unmanned aircraft in its product delivery operations.

Speedbird Aero will use the remotely piloted aircraft called the DLV-1 NEO. Loads of up to 2.5 kilograms can be carried within a radius of up to 3 kilometers. The authorization covers rural and urban areas.


But the license involves a number of security requirements and parameters. Among them are not flying over people, keeping distance from sources of electromagnetic interference and respecting the maximum and minimum heights set by ANAC.

The application review process took eight months. ANAC technicians monitored four tests with the company, three of which were aimed at observing the physical characteristics of the equipment and another one to analyze the operational performance.

