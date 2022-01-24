Anac gives first authorization for commercial delivery using drones

Yadunandan Singh 3 mins ago Business Comments Off on Anac gives first authorization for commercial delivery using drones 0 Views

The National Civil Aviation Agency (Anac) granted the first authorization for a company to use drones for commercial deliveries. The winner was the company Speedbird Aero, which will be able to use unmanned aircraft in its product delivery operations.

Speedbird Aero will use the remotely piloted aircraft called the DLV-1 NEO. Loads of up to 2.5 kilograms can be carried within a radius of up to 3 kilometers. The authorization covers rural and urban areas.

Subscribe to THE POVO+

Get access to all exclusive content, columnists, unlimited access and discounts at stores, pharmacies and more.

Sign it

But the license involves a number of security requirements and parameters. Among them are not flying over people, keeping distance from sources of electromagnetic interference and respecting the maximum and minimum heights set by Anac.

The application review process took eight months. Anac technicians monitored four tests with the company, three of which were aimed at observing the physical characteristics of the equipment and another one to analyze the operational performance.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Residential electricity tariff rose 82% in ten years | Economy

Brazil Agency Power Transmission Lines The electricity bill has been occupying a considerable weight in …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved