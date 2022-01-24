Anne Frank Betrayal Book Reveals Serious Investigation, But Conclusion Requires Caution – 01/21/2022

The French release of the book on the betrayal of Anne Frank (“Qui a trahi Anne Frank”, French title), by Canadian writer Rosemary Sullivan, received a lot of comments in the weekly press. The book recounts the findings of an extensive investigation directed by a former FBI agent, Vincent Pankoke.

Leading a team of 30 people, who worked for five years on the case, Pankoke argues that the hiding place of the Jewish teenager’s family in Amsterdam was reported to the Nazi police in 1944 by a notary who was also Jewish, Arnold Van der Bergh. He would have betrayed Anne Frank’s family to save his own family.

according to the magazine “M” from the newspaper Le Monde, the investigation is serious and the discovery significant, but some caution is necessary. The French publication recalls the history of documentaries and books already published on the case, including another recent investigation, from 2016, requested by the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam, which concluded that her family was discovered by chance by the Nazis, after searches of the police related to trafficking in ration tickets and illegal employment.

The magazine Le Point also brings excerpts from Rosemary Sullivan’s book, with statements by the author. According to the Canadian, “the great innovation of the new investigation was to use artificial intelligence”. Pankoke joined a team of Dutch researchers in June 2016, “driven by the impulse of someone tracking a killer with contemporary FBI methods”. To get to the whistleblower, psychologists, graphologists and other experts did behavioral studies, profiling, DNA research, carbon dating, fingerprint analysis, voice recognition, triangulation and sifted the information with algorithms.

“Victim Archetype”

But, after all, why is Anne Frank still so popular? For French historian Annette Wieviorka, an expert on the Holocaust heard by the magazine M, in addition to the writing talent attributed to the teenager, “Anne Frank has become the archetype of the victim, which can be associated with all victims of any type of crime”.

The mysterious aspect of her disappearance feeds people’s imagination and myth, declares the historian. In addition, the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam keeps the memory of the case alive. “The fetish is triggered to avoid forgetting”, evaluates Annette Wieviorka.

The report of “M” also heard the opinion of Lola Lafon, a French writer who is preparing a book about Anne Frank. She says the big challenge, when it comes to the young woman, “is not drawing attention to the authors, but trying to understand the symbol she represents”. “Would be [o símbolo] of the Holocaust, adolescence, writing, feminism?” asks Lola Lafon.

The answer will come in the pages of this new book dedicated to the case of Anne Frank, scheduled for release in France in the second half of the year.