Ao L!, FPF leader says that Allianz will host Copinha final for better Palmeiras campaign and safety

Vice-president of the São Paulo Football Federation, former player Mauro Silva spoke about the choice of Allianz Parque for the Copinha final between Palmeiras and Santos, which will be played this Tuesday (25th), at 10 am. According to him, the Palmeiras house was decided based on Alviverde’s best campaign and for safety reasons.

would be on neutral ground"

In an interview with THROW!, the manager commented on the position of Santos, who issued an official note disapproving the choice of Allianz, and explained the technical details that made the Palmeiras stadium be chosen.

– We keep in touch with all clubs on all matters to talk and discuss. We respect Santos’ position, this year we are not able to make the decision at Pacaembu, where historically it is the final. We have a determination by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of a single crowd and Palmeiras’ advantage in the competition, that is, naturally it would already be with Palmeiras fans. It was up to us, together with the security authorities and the Military Police, to define the scenario – said Mauro Silva.

One possibility that was raised would be the Arena Barueri, located in Greater São Paulo. Mauro Silva says it was important for the final to take place in São Paulo.

– The question of Barueri, it was important for the final to be in São Paulo, as it is the city’s anniversary. So, after tirelessly discussing the matter, we came to the conclusion that the scenario that offers the greatest security to take this final was Allianz Parque – he explained.

The match will be played at 10 am, as Corinthians faces Ferroviária, in Itaquera, at 9 pm, by Paulistão, which could provoke clashes between rival fans.

– It was debated (time). This issue also involves the holders of the broadcasting rights of the competition, in addition to the discussion with the Military Police. There’s the game at Arena Corinthians, at 21:00, so the question of playing at 16:00, a final, possible celebration, title… Three fans moving around the city. For them it represented a risk and we chose to do it in the morning – detailed the manager.