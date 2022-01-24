Apple’s self-driving car development is in trouble

Gurgman says Apple’s head of car software development, Joe Bass, left the company after seven years. The information was confirmed on its LinkedIn page. He is now a director in a division of Meta.
Throughout 2021, almost the entire team left the project. Dave Scott, Jaime Waydo, Dave Rosenthal and Benjamin Lyon left in early 2021. Doug Field left development in September. The person responsible for the self-driving car’s hardware, Michael Schwekutsch, left shortly thereafter. According to the information, the project leader would now be Kevin Lynch, the executive responsible for the Apple Watch software.
Gurnman believes 2022 will be the most important year for the company’s self-driving car development. In November, Bloomberg reported that the company aims to launch its vehicle by 2025.
Internal sources say Apple wants to launch the car in up to four years, a shorter time than the estimated time planned by the company’s engineers who had a project lasting between 5 to 7 years.
However, the time frame the company wants to launch the car depends entirely on Apple’s ability to develop a bold autonomous system, which represents a challenging task with a short timeline.
Bloomberg claims that the new head of the project does not want the car to just compete with existing electric autonomous vehicles, but to hit the market as the only vehicle that can drive completely on its own.
In recent years, Apple has explored two possibilities: create a model with limited autonomous capability with a focus on driving and acceleration, similar to Tesla vehicles, or a fully autonomous version that requires no human intervention.