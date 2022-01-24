Are airlines exaggerating cancellations and hurting passengers? – 01/24/2022

I am always concerned about understanding the rationality of the companies’ commercial strategies and their respective business models before making any criticism in the regulatory, competition and consumer protection spheres. More than that, I try to understand the market environment in which they are inserted before criticizing them.

And I do this because many times what appears to be a “crime” in the administrative sphere can be justified in terms of economic efficiency, which end up having a positive impact on certain groups of consumers. Examples are certain cases of price discrimination and bundled sales (such as combos in the telephone industry).

Particularly, my care tends to be even greater in sectors such as the airline industry, whose pricing strategies are not trivial and where the operating environment has a countless number of variables to be managed, such as, for example, climate issues and temporal mismatch between investment decision to increase supply and effective demand in the market.

Along these lines, it is common knowledge that the pandemic has generated a sharp drop in demand in this market, and for longer than in other sectors. As a result, the managers of these companies had to manage, among many others, two crucial aspects.

The first of them was having to decide which routes would still be maintained and how often, since flying empty passenger planes would be the certainty of high operational losses.

The second, a consequence of the first, was how to adjust the offer overnight, without aircraft being definitively returned to their respective suppliers (companies of leasing); since there was the expectation of returning to flying as soon as possible, even avoiding unemployment.

Of course, there is always some scope for adaptation. In this case, many airlines sought to renegotiate with suppliers and focus their efforts on transporting more cargo. But even that did not prevent the high losses observed in the most critical moments of the pandemic.

It was in this context that the National Civil Aviation Agency (ANAC) and the Congress itself understood the strong crisis experienced by the sector and made some rules more flexible.

The first was to relieve companies from guaranteeing accommodation or food to passengers in the event of delay or rescheduling of flights due to problems arising from the closing of borders or airports as determined by the authorities, in addition to reducing the time in advance to notify passengers of any change to 24 hours (previously it was 72 hours).

The second was to create a “penalty allowance” for companies, granting greater tolerance for delays and cancellation of slots (landing and take-off rights) at coordinated airports (with high demand and supply restriction). With this, the calculation of the regularity index for the maintenance of the right to use slots by the airlines has been “loosened”.

In the same direction, Law 14.034/2020 walked, extending to 12 months the deadline for reimbursement of the air ticket value due to the consumer for flight cancellation in the period between March 19, 2020 and December 31, 2021, subject to the update monetary value calculated based on the INPC. In this case, the concern was with the companies’ cash flow.

Obviously, all these measures caused a strong inconvenience to us, consumers. In fact, a search on the consumer.gov website shows that most air transport complaints in 2021 were presented due to difficulty or delay in receiving a refund (25.91%) and flight cancellation (11.09%), directly associated problems. to the measures adopted.

But the question throughout the pandemic has been choosing between a lesser evil. Allow the rules to be relaxed, accept the new rules in force, or impose an even greater damage to companies, at the risk of bankruptcy and the consumer being even more unassisted?

Basically, the great challenge for ANAC and for consumer protection agencies is to understand how to calibrate their decisions. And then I am concerned about what happened mainly in the second half of last year, when the market started to reheat and companies, even so, kept canceling flights and rescheduling times and even dates.

For the consumer, constant cancellations and flight changes often imply redefining their leisure trips or professional commitments, which may involve non-negligible costs, such as those related to changes in hotel reservations or meeting times (when possible).

In some situations, the commitment may be unavoidable. In these cases, consumers end up being forced to buy new tickets from other companies, with the price, sometimes, higher than what they initially paid. In any case, at the very least, there may be the transaction cost related to new searches for days and times for flights and hotels.

In this sense, the ideal would be for this type of business behavior to be limited only to the strictly necessary moments, at the peak of the pandemic, when demand drops drastically and the capacity to offer flights is affected by the reduction in the number of employees that make up the crew. on board affected by the disease.

Understanding the moment of the pandemic and the problems experienced in the sector is fundamental. But avoiding possible abuses, especially those that involve unjustifiably transferring the risk from the business to the consumer, is also a function of government agencies.

And what everything indicates is that ANAC and the National Secretariat for Consumer Protection (Senacon) have sought to call companies to explain facts and problems experienced, in a more responsive (cooperative) line of regulation. It remains to be seen what the outcome of these talks will be in the coming months.