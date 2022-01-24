Armenia president resigns, cites ‘tough times’ – International

EREVAN – Armenia’s President Armen Sarkissian tendered his resignation on Sunday, saying he believed the country’s constitution did not give him sufficient powers to influence events.

Sarkissian, president since 2018, was at an impasse with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the firing of the Armed Forces chief.

The role of prime minister is seen as more powerful than that of president.

“I’ve been thinking for a long time, I decided to resign as president of the Republic after working actively for about four years,” Sarkissian said in a statement posted on the president’s official website.

“The question may arise as to why the president failed to influence the political events that led to the current national crisis. The reason is obvious again – the lack of appropriate tools… – the Constitution. The roots of some of our potential problems are hidden in the current Basic Law”.

In a referendum in December 2015, Armenia became a parliamentary republic, while presidential powers were significantly reduced.

Sarkissian in his statement did not directly refer to any particular event or issue.

Armenia agreed to a ceasefire with Azerbaijan last November on its border after Russia urged them to walk away from fighting in the deadliest clash since a six-week war in 2020, when Moscow also negotiated a peace deal. peace to end hostilities.

Since then, Prime Minister Pashinyan has been under pressure, with regular street protests demanding he resign over the terms of the peace deal. Under the 2020 deal brokered by Russia, Azerbaijan regained control of the territory it had lost during a war in the early 1990s.

Armenia broke away from the Soviet Union in 1991, but remains dependent on Russia for aid and investment. Many Armenians accuse the government of corruption and mismanagement of an economy that has struggled to overcome the legacy of central planning./REUTERS