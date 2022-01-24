Arrival of 5G in Brazil promises to generate 50,000 jobs in the areas of technology and innovation

2022 is already considered by experts as the year of 5G – photo: Freepik/Reproduction

Since 2021, the media has been announcing the arrival of 5G in Brazil and how it will work here. As soon as 5G arrived in the country this year, with it several job opportunities in Brazil, especially in areas that cover technology and innovation. Keep an eye on opportunities, learn more about the impact that 5G will bring to different sectors of the country, estimates and studies were carried out by Conexis.

With the arrival of 5G in Brazil, new job vacancies will be generated

In 2022, around 50 thousand jobs will be available in the area of ​​technology and innovation, according to estimates by Conexis, a consortium that brings together Telecom companies, and analyzes by the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies, to Brasscom.

With a commitment made with investments of around BRL 40 billion over the next few years, through the auction of 5G frequencies that took place at the end of 2021, telecom networks and their equipment suppliers are already hiring manpower to carry out the installation of cables and antennas intended exclusively for the fifth generation of mobile telephony.

Companies have been looking for qualified professionals to fill available job openings and to explore the countless possibilities that will be opened up by the technology that is on its way. However, employment opportunities will not be based on hiring only technology and engineering professionals. It is estimated that by 2025, about 670,000 job vacancies will arise to meet the needs of installing and operating 5G, in several areas, opening doors to new professions and new professionals.

Technology market will expand, mainly in Brazil

In 2020/2021, when the first studies on the development of the fifth generation of mobile telephony appeared, there was also talk about the implementation of the 5G network in Brazilian territory.

In fact, it is confirmed that in Brazil the 5G network will have excellent coverage, in addition to much faster and more efficient navigation speed and quality, creating expectations that market demand will be high and favorable.

According to the coordinator of Technical Education at Fecap College, Evelyn Cid, in an interview with Folha de Pernambuco, in May 2021, she reported that as soon as the necessary infrastructure is implemented for 5G to work, the Brazilian market will benefit from the impacts. that he will cause. According to Evelyn, the number of students graduating in the areas of technology, in the next two years, will be much higher, giving with great “boom” to the market.

Can 5G already be considered the best on the market?

According to César School’s Research and Cooperation coordinator, Felipe Ferraz, 5G can run on a frequency that can vary from 28 GHz to 39 GHz, unlike the fourth generation of mobile telephony.

4G ranges from 700 MHz to 2.5 GHz. Ferraz explained that this index is a wave frequency, and the higher this index, the faster the wave repetition. With this, 5G achieves greater broadband coverage. Another very positive issue is that 5G will reduce the delay in voice and video calls.