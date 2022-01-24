Arrival of 5G in Brazil should generate 50 thousand jobs in 2022 for professions of the future

With the arrival of 5G in Brazil, a map of job opportunities in the country emerges, with an eye on skills that are most aligned with technology and innovation. In 2022, around 50,000 jobs will be opened in the area, as estimated by Conexis, which brings together telecom companies, and the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom).

The possibilities of entering the 5G market come not only to IT and engineering professionals, but are attractive to data scientists, software engineers and artificial intelligence specialists. By 2025, more than 670,000 professionals may be working directly in the 5G market.

Fifth-generation technology accelerates and optimizes processes in the daily lives of companies and industries, but also in the health area, a segment that has gained a lot of prominence with the pandemic.

Reports and exams can be analyzed more accurately and quickly, and optimizes service via telemedicine. In industry, 5G allows more functions to be automated.