Arrival of 5G in Brazil should generate 50 thousand jobs in 2022 for professions of the future

Abhishek Pratap 3 mins ago News Comments Off on Arrival of 5G in Brazil should generate 50 thousand jobs in 2022 for professions of the future 0 Views

With the arrival of 5G in Brazil, a map of job opportunities in the country emerges, with an eye on skills that are most aligned with technology and innovation. In 2022, around 50,000 jobs will be opened in the area, as estimated by Conexis, which brings together telecom companies, and the Brazilian Association of Information and Communication Technology Companies (Brasscom).

Qualcomm: ‘With 5G, the exception will be what is not connected’, says Cristiano Amon

The possibilities of entering the 5G market come not only to IT and engineering professionals, but are attractive to data scientists, software engineers and artificial intelligence specialists. By 2025, more than 670,000 professionals may be working directly in the 5G market.

Fifth-generation technology accelerates and optimizes processes in the daily lives of companies and industries, but also in the health area, a segment that has gained a lot of prominence with the pandemic.

Reports and exams can be analyzed more accurately and quickly, and optimizes service via telemedicine. In industry, 5G allows more functions to be automated.

Learn more about the professions that are emerging with 5G and how Brazilian companies are preparing to absorb the new workforce.

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Boris is accused

Boris Johnson fights for his political survival. Aware that the British are furious with the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved