Arthur Aguiar “betrays” Maíra Cardi and eats bread at BBB22

Arthur Aguiar irritated Maíra Cardi for eating bread at BBB22 (Photo: Reproduction)

news summary:

Maíra Cardi vented about Arthur Aguiar’s behavior at BBB22

She didn’t like to see her husband eating bread on the reality show

The actor went on a diet to lose 9 kg before joining the show

Maíra Cardi felt betrayed by Arthur Aguiar at BBB22. But don’t think that she was irritated to see him approaching other women. What the ex-BBB didn’t like was seeing her husband eating bread.

In a video posted on social media, she is dissatisfied when she sees him escaping the diet to eat bread on the reality show, and even remembered the work they had to get him to have a defined body to enter the Globo program.

“Baby, you couldn’t have eaten bread! You just destroyed all the work I did on your little body! 9 kg went for nothing, 30 days fighting in that little body to be there, beautiful, on display for all Brazil to see and you ate me bread?? Don’t do that!”, she said in Instagram Stories.

The weight loss coach showed that she became aware of her husband’s escapades through a friend, who sent the message to her via WhatsApp, and even made fun of Sophia’s mother.

“While people think you are afraid that he will eat people, your only fear is that he will eat bread,” joked the woman, identified as Marcela Osth.

Maíra, for those who don’t remember, starred in a public scandal with Arthur Aguiar in 2020 when she discovered that he was having an affair with Aricia Silva. She claimed on social media that she had discovered 16 betrayals over the course of their marriage. But at the end of last year, the two decided to get back together.