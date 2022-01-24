Arthur Aguiar warns Naiara Azevedo about conversation with Douglas

Earlier this evening on “BBB22” (TV Globo), Arthur Aguiar warned Naiara Azevedo about the conversation the singer had with Douglas Silva earlier. At the time, Naiara asked about the terms preto, negro and moreno. Arthur said this is uncomfortable for the leader of the week.

“This conversation I had with Douglas here now is very important to me”, commented the artist. Aguiar warned, “Yeah, but that’s the kind of conversation you can’t have with him. Got it? That’s what he told you, you have to ask who a scholar is for. He doesn’t have to do that.”

Naiara replied: “He doesn’t, but I think he’s a very smart guy. And as I’m getting close to him, I want to learn.” Arthur explained that the situation is uncomfortable for Douglas: “Yes, but it does. I’m telling you because he was uncomfortable.”

The singer was surprised: “Really?” and the actor repeated: “Obviously. Because he doesn’t have to… For example, you want to learn about mathematics. Who do you ask? Who is a master in mathematics?”

Azevedo gave his opinion: “Let me give you my point of view, I understand yours, if you thought he was bothered, I didn’t think so, but I’ll beg your pardon for sure. But here I have the opportunity to have a very nice coexistence, with very nice people, which I’m considering as very cool. So I’m feeling free to suck up all kinds of things that I think is cool”.

Arthur advised: “Yes, but then you suck when something happens, not you go to him and question him, asking him things about it. It doesn’t fit.”