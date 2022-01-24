Athletico, of aspirants, defeats the ‘new team’ of Paraná Clube

With a goal from Rômulo in the 51st minute of the second half, Athletico defeated Paraná Clube 1-0 in their debut in the Campeonato Paranaense. The match was played this Sunday (23), at Arena da Baixada. While Hurricane was represented by a team of hopefuls, Tricolor da Vila Capanema debuted eight of the 20 reinforcements hired for 2022.

With the result, Athletico goes to 3 points. Paraná has none.

At State, teams play in a single shift. The top eight qualify for the quarterfinals. The last two fall to the second division.

In the history of the classic, since 1990, Athletico went on to add 43 victories and Paraná, 27. There were still 33 draws.

Athletico returns to the field this Wednesday (26), at 9:30 pm, when they face Maringá, away from home. On the same day, but at 7 pm, Paraná receives Azuriz, in Vila Capanema.

Athletico decided to play the 2022 Paranaense only with aspiring players. The regulation establishes a limit of 35 players per team, and the club registered 25. The main squad will prepare for the Recopa Sul-Americana, Copa do Brasil, Libertadores and Brasileirão. Two of the three reinforcements hired so far, defender Matheus Felipe and midfielder Pablo Siles, have been selected. Coach James Freitas set the team in a 3-5-2. Jáder stayed as a central midfielder, ahead of midfielders Pablo Siles and Juninho. Reinaldo and Rômulo exchanged positions in the attack. When defending, the team was in a 5-3-2, with the sides lining up with the defenders.

Paraná Clube, in turn, brought 20 reinforcements for 2022. Eight of them were selected by coach Jorge Ferreira for their debut in the State. The only three remaining from 2021 who entered the field as starters were defender Luan, midfielder Moisés Gaúcho and midfielder Gabriel Correia. The team entered a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Gabriel Correia, Brener and Everton Brito in the midfield.

FIRST TIME

At home, Athletico advanced the marking and tried to take the initiative. Paraná stayed back, waiting for chances to counterattack. But both teams missed a lot of passes, which resulted in almost no offensive play from either side. Until the 28th minute, when there was a stop for hydration of the players due to the heat, there were only two finishes, both from Paraná: one from the side Juninho (Paraná), from outside the area, and a botched one, from Pablo Thomaz, inside the area. The only real chance of a goal was for Athletico, in the 40th minute, in a kick by Reinaldo that goalkeeper Gabriel Leite saved. The ball still hit the post. The stage ended with three submissions in all.

SECOND TIME

For the final stage, Athletico returned unchanged. Paraná, in turn, had striker Luis Felipe in place of Gabriel Correia. Luis Felipe positioned himself as a midfielder. Both teams were hotter and each had a good chance to score before the 5th minute. From there, Athletico began to dominate and Rômulo had a good chance to score, but was disarmed by goalkeeper Gabriel Pires.

At 13 minutes, Ferreira traded Brenner for midfielder Talysson Lalalu in Paraná. At the same time, Athletico exchanged striker Reinaldo for midfielder João Pedro and winger Vinicius Kauê for Pedrinho. At 21, midfielder Davi and forward Daniel Cruz took the place of Juninho and Jader. The team was in a 3-4-3, with Daniel Cruz and João Pedro in midfield. At 25, Julimar replaced Ataíde.

At 29, Athletico complained of a penalty in which Moisés Gaúcho gave João Pedro a cart, inside the area. The referee only awarded a corner. And Paraná closed, with the departure of Luis Felipe and the entry of midfielder Edson Baiano. At 40, Pablo Thomaz gave way to Ruan. Athletico pressed until the end and managed to score in the 51st minute, with a goal from Rômulo.

In the match, Athletico had 9 shots (4 on target) and Paraná, 6 (none on target).

ATHLETIC 1 x 0 PARANÁ

Athletico: Anderson; Matheus Felipe, Luan Patrick and Lucas Fasson; Ataíde (Julimar), Pablo Siles, Juninho (Davi), Jader (Daniel Cruz) and Vinicius Kauê (Pedrinho); Reinaldo (João Pedro) and Rômulo. Coach: James Freitas

Paraná: Gabriel Leite; André Krobel, Franklin, Luan and Juninho; Moisés Gaucho and Vinícius Kiss; Gabriel Correia (Luis Felipe, later Edson Baiano), Brener (Talysson Lalau) and Everton Brito; Pablo Thomaz (Ruan). Coach: Jorge Ferreira

Goals: Romulo (51-2)

Yellow cards: Ataíde, Anderson, André Krobel, Luis Felipe, Pedrinho

Referee: Murilo Ugolini Klein

Location: Arena da Baixada, Sunday

GAME BIDS

FIRST TIME

5 – Juninho risks from outside the area. The ball goes out to the right of the goal

26 – Brener advances with the ball and shoots pressed with the marking. The ball lands with Pablo Thomaz, facing the goal, but he shoots badly and Lucas Fasson pushes away at the H

40 – Gabriel Leite makes a mistake when playing. Reinaldo dominates and crosses. The goalkeeper comes out and partially pulls away from the top. In the sequence, Paraná loses the ball. She comes back with Reinaldo, who hits her hard. Gabriel Leite defends and the ball hits the post. André Krobel pulls away for a corner

50 – Gabriel Correia takes a corner. Lucas Fasson fumbles with the ball in the small area. Vinicius Kaue leaves

SECOND TIME

1 – André Krobel takes a corner to the small area. Lucas Fasson and Pablo Thomaz get in the way and the ball almost goes in, but Ataide manages to clear it

5 – Leo Ataide passes Everton Brito and Juninho and kicks cross, with his left foot. Gabriel applauds. Jader dominates and kicks. The ball deflects on Franklin and scares, but goes out

9 – Jader leaves Rômulo in the goalkeeper’s face. He tries to dribble, but Gabriel Leite comes out on the bottom and takes the ball away from him. Then the ball falls to Pablo Siles, who shoots from outside the area, just outside the goal.

14 – Everton Brito risks the entrance of the area and sends over the goal

15 – Rômulo finishes from outside the area. Gabriel Leite falls and catches him in the right corner

19 – Talysson Lalau takes the first risk, from outside the area, and sends it over the goal

26 – Talysson Lalau starts with the ball, enters the area and hits it to the right of the goal

29 – João Pedro receives in the area and falls when he takes a cart from Moisés Gaúcho. The referee doesn’t score anything, just a corner

30 – João Pedro takes a corner. Matheus Felipe beats Vinicius Kiss by the top and header. The ball goes off the post

31 – Rômulo is released between the defenders. Gabriel Leite comes out at his feet and takes

38 – After a corner, Daniel Cruz scores high and Luan Patrick heads in. The ball goes up and falls into the net over the goal

45 – Julimar passes the mark and hits cross, but out

50 – After a corner, Daniel Cruz heads out

51 – Atletico goal. Julimar crosses into the area. Romulus anticipates Franklin and turns inside