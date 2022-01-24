Bad smell makes crew use oxygen mask to land plane – Prisma

Scheduled to take off at 7:25 am last Friday (21), the Easyjet Europe Airbus A320-200, registration OE-IJI, left with less than 15 minutes delay.

The flight to be performed was the U2-4441 from Lyon, France, to Porto, Portugal.

The city has several tourist attractions, such as famous wineries, Estádio do Dragão, the Porto Football Club and good restaurants. In addition to the spectacular view of the Douro River, which rises in the peaks of Serra de Urbión, in the Spanish province of Soria, at 2,160 meters of altitude, and crosses the north of Portugal to its mouth next to the cities of Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia.

The flight between Lyon and Porto takes about 1 hour and 50 minutes, according to the RadarBox.com platform.

The trip took place without abnormality until shortly before the descent procedure to the Portuguese city, when the A320 was at flight level FL 390.

That’s when the crew noticed a strong, unidentified odor, both in the passenger cabin and in the cockpit.

The commander and the first officer donned their oxygen masks and started a checklist for possible problems related to the off-odor.

The smell was so intense that it made the crew nauseous.

Despite the discomfort, the landing took place safely on runway 17 at Francisco Sá Carneiro airport, in Porto, about 30 minutes after the incident began, according to the Aviation Herald.

On the ground, with the aircraft’s doors and holds open, the odor disappeared and the crew recovered from their discomfort.

The plane remained ashore in Porto for about 6:15 am. The causes of the incident were not disclosed.